Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Gavin Floyd’s debut with the Atlanta Braves could hardly have gone better. Now the veteran right-hander is out to show that his first game after Tommy John elbow surgery wasn’t a mirage.

Floyd will face the Giants in San Francisco on Monday night as the Braves try to atone for three straight losses at home against them to start May.

Although he didn’t get the victory, Floyd helped the Braves break a seven-game losing streak with seven strong innings against St. Louis on Tuesday about exactly a year after undergoing surgery while with the Chicago White Sox.

“You’re always wondering what is going to happen and how you’re going to feel,” Floyd said. “There’s always a high level of excitement and energy. My concern going in was to try to bottle that up as much as possible to stay calm, stay focused.”

Floyd held the Cardinals to a run while throwing 104 pitches in an outing that was longer and more effective than even the Braves had hoped.

“I didn’t expect that really,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I expected a guy that’s going to scuffle through five, six innings first time out, all that kind of stuff. But he sure passed with flying colors. You can’t ask for anything more.”

Floyd’s start came as a fill-on for Ervin Santana, who was skipped because of a bruised thumb. With Santana healthy, the Braves have an extra starter and Alex Wood will spend time in the bullpen before getting a start next weekend in St. Louis.

Gonzalez said that Floyd, who has a 70-70 career record as a starter, isn’t a relief option.

“He’s one guy that would not go to the bullpen, I don’t think, just because of the Tommy John,” Gonzalez said. “We all know how the bullpen thing is. You get up, you get down, you go in, you don’t go in. I don’t want to do that to him.”

Floyd had his ups and downs in six minor league rehab starts, but didn’t falter against the Cardinals.

“I feel like through this whole process, things have been progressing and getting better every time I throw,” he said. “I was confident in what I could do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-15

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, 0-0, 1.29 ERA) at Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 2-2, 5.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gavin Floyd, who made an impressive return from Tommy John elbow surgery in his first start, will face the Giants on Monday night as the Braves open a three-game series in San Francisco. He allowed six hits and a run over seven innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Tuesday, walking two and striking out five. Floyd, who spent seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox, has faced the Giants twice, going 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA.

--LF Justin Upton hopes to return to the Braves lineup Monday in San Francisco after sitting out the series finale Sunday against the Cubs. He left Saturday’s game in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch from Cubs RHP Jeff Samardzija after suffering what was listed as a lower-back muscle contusion. He had earlier hurt his back in the fourth inning applying the tag on a long rundown play. Upton had singled his previous trip to the plate and was 1-for-2 in the game, lifting his average to .296.

--3B Chris Johnson had two hits Sunday and is 10-for-19 in his past five games, lifting his average to .279. It was his third consecutive multi-hit game and fifth in his past seven games. Johnson is hitting .395 (15-for-38) in May. He started the month batting .231. “That’s the Chris Johnson we’ve seen (in the past),” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

--RHP Aaron Harang, allowed two earned runs or less for the seventh time in eight starts, improving to 4-3 with 2.98 ERA on Sunday by defeating the Chicago Cubs for the 12th time in his career. He allowed six hits and two runs, struck out nine and walked two. Harang, 36, has 52 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings. ”He knows how to pitch,“ manager Fredi Gonzalez said. ”It’s nice to see a veteran work.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky was back in the lineup Sunday after laying down a perfect bunt on a suicide squeeze against the Cubs the night before. Pastornicky and INF Ramiro Pena have shared starts the past four games since 2B Dan Uggla, batting .184, was last in the lineup on Tuesday. Pastornicky was 0-for-4 on Sunday, his average falling to .125.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nice to finish a homestand with a little momentum. We didn’t start very well.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a 5-2 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10 retroactive to May 5. He will be eligible to come off the DL on May 20.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer