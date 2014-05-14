Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez acknowledged the obvious Tuesday: None of his six starting pitchers is worthy of a demotion.

So Gonzalez, who has been juggling six starters while never committing long-term to a six-man rotation this month, announced he will continue to employ the unorthodox strategy for the foreseeable future.

Gonzalez announced that right-hander Ervin Santana, left-hander Alex Wood and right-hander Aaron Harang would pitch the club’s upcoming three-game series Friday through Sunday in St. Louis. The team used right-hander Gavin Floyd and left-hander Mike Minor in the first two games in San Francisco on Monday and Tuesday, with right-hander Julio Teheran scheduled for Wednesday’s series finale.

The skipper’s message is clear: The Braves’ recent issues -- they have lost nine of 14 even after Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Giants -- are not pitching-related. They are being caused by an anemic offense.

With the team getting a day off Thursday, Harang will be pitching Sunday’s game a full week after his previous start. It has been even longer since Wood, temporarily used out of the bullpen following his May 4 start, got the call to open a game.

Braves starters own the best cumulative ERA (2.53) in the majors, a mark helped by Minor’s 6 1/3 shutout innings Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-2, 1.71 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 4-3, 2.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran has been one of the best pitchers in the National League in the first quarter of the season, even if his 2-2 record doesn’t show it. His ERA (1.71) and WHIP (0.81) are among the best in baseball. His most recent start was one of his worst of the season, which tells you all you need to know about how good he has been. He gave up three runs on four hits over seven innings in a 3-1 home loss to Wednesday’s opponent, the San Francisco Giants, on May 3. Teheran struck out seven and did not walk a batter in that effort, which ran his string of season-opening quality starts to eight. The Braves are 6-2 in his starts. Teheran is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in three career starts against the Giants.

--LHP Mike Minor observed the third time was the charm Tuesday night in Atlanta’s 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. Minor, who relies on an assortment of pitches, admitted he got away from his game plan in his previous start against St. Louis, which was just his second of the season following shoulder issues in April. Trusting his breaking ball and inside fastball in Tuesday’s third start, he felt he could throw any pitch at any time to any hitter. The confident approach helped produce 6 1/3 innings of three-hit shutout ball against a San Francisco team that entered the game as one of the National League’s best at hitting left-handed pitching.

--LHP Alex Wood will return to the Braves’ rotation Saturday in St. Louis. Wood was moved to the bullpen last week when Atlanta welcomed back RHP Gavin Floyd to the rotation. Even though Wood recorded a win in relief last Friday against the Cubs, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez was unwilling to look past his fine 3.00 ERA and four quality starts when considering his pitching plans moving forward. Gonzalez has now committed to a six-man rotation for the foreseeable future.

--INF Tyler Pastornicky got the news before Tuesday’s game: He would have to endure the embarrassment of batting ninth, one slot lower than Braves LHP Mike Minor, against the San Francisco Giants. Alas, all news was not so hard to take. Pastornicky also got word from manager Fredi Gonzalez that he would be playing more often at second base, as he has effectively moved past 2B Dan Uggla on the team’s depth chart. Gonzalez said the promotion would include starts against both right- and left-handers. Pastornicky helped his cause Tuesday with a single and a run in Atlanta’s 5-0 victory.

--2B Dan Uggla was looking forward to Wednesday’s game for almost a week. Demoted to part-time status after a horrendous start (he is just 2-for-28 since April 24), Uggla was told he would be the club’s starting second baseman against left-handed pitchers. It was no surprise, then, that Uggla was not in the starting lineup Tuesday night for the sixth consecutive game, as the Braves have seen nothing but righty starters over that stretch. However, with the Giants scheduled to start LHP Madison Bumgarner in the series finale Wednesday, Uggla expected to get the start. Alas, it probably will not happen, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez disclosed before Tuesday’s game. The skipper decided to give INF Tyler Pastornicky the nod over Uggla at second base not only Wednesday but for the foreseeable future, demoting Uggla in essence to last-man-on-the-bench status.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt any situation, any count, I could throw any pitch. For the most part, I didn’t think they knew what was coming.” -- LHP Mike Minor, who threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings Tuesday during the Braves’ 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might throw batting practice in mid-May.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tyler Pastornicky

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer