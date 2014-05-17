Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Scoring has been down and batting averages have performed a corresponding swan dive. But it’s fair to wonder how Atlanta can stay atop the National League East without getting something going offensively.

The Braves’ 5-2 loss Friday night in St. Louis was the continuation of a nearly month-long trend. In the last 23 games, they have scored four runs or less 20 times, putting pressure on their starting pitchers to be almost flawless.

Ervin Santana finally buckled in this one, giving up three runs in the fifth to punctuate his shortest outing of the year. And Atlanta didn’t exactly fight back, managing just one baserunner over the last 4 2/3 innings and making seven outs on the first or second pitch.

Through 40 games, the Braves are hitting a weak .231 and scoring only 3.2 runs per game, numbers which bring to mind 1968 -- baseball’s last season before it lowered the mound from 15 to 10 inches to bring more offense to the game.

But third baseman Chris Johnson, one of the team’s few hot bats lately, says it’s just a matter of time before Atlanta starts lighting up MLB scoreboards.

“We just need one big hit,” he said. “We just have to keep working at it and trying to do the little things right.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-3, 2.98 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-2, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana ate his first loss with Atlanta Friday night, the victim of a three-run fifth inning that snapped a 2-2 tie. Santana didn’t have the command that has marked his early season, giving up 10 hits and five runs over five innings with one walk and three strikeouts. It took him 99 pitches to record those 15 outs, his shortest outing of the year.

--RHP Aaron Harang has pitched well and probably should be better than 4-3, but has gotten less than two runs per game of support. He gets the ball Saturday at Busch Stadium against St. Louis, which beat him 4-3 on May 5 in Turner Field. Harang was victimized by an error in that game, getting tagged with a pair of unearned runs, although he was hit pretty hard over the last three innings.

--1B Freddie Freeman singled through the overshifted defense into right field in the first inning, giving him a modest four-game hitting streak. The aggressive swinger would probably like his eighth inning at-bat back, though, as he jumped on the first pitch from Carlos Martinez and hit into a 1-6-3 double play. At .305, Freeman’s the only hitter in the lineup above .300.

--3B Chris Johnson is showing signs of life after a miserable April, stroking two hits for his seventh multi-hit game of the month. He’s upped his average to .285, although he still has only nine RBIs in 39 games, a function of how few baserunners this team’s had.

--RF Jason Heyward took good at-bats most of the night and went 1-for-3 with a walk, although he canceled out his leadoff hit by getting thrown out stealing as Justin Upton fanned for a double play. It was just the second time in eight attempts that Heyward’s been thrown out. His 21 walks represent 20 percent of the team’s total through 40 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just need one big hit. It’s just a matter of time before guys start getting hot. We just have to keep working at it and trying to do the little things right.” -- 3B Chris Johnson, after the Braves were held to four runs or fewer for the 20th time in the last 23 games Friday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might throw batting practice in mid-May.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tyler Pastornicky

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer