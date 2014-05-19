Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The Atlanta Braves finally generated enough offense to win Sunday, and they did so in dramatic fashion.

One out away from being swept out of Busch Stadium, the Braves scored twice in the ninth inning to steal a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

“It’s going to be a happy flight home,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said.

The trip would have been quieter had Atlanta not rallied late, and for the second consecutive game, the culprit would have been a defense that struggled to make routine plays.

Catcher Gerald Laird’s second-inning passed ball canceled out Peter Bourjos’ strikeout for what should have been the final out. The Cardinals capitalized for three runs and a 3-1 lead.

The inability to turn a fifth-inning double play led to another run. Then came a fluke that almost cost the Braves the game in the seventh. Center fielder Jordan Schafer lost Jhonny Peralta’s fly ball in the sun, and it fell in for a double.

Worse, second baseman Dan Uggla could have thrown out the turtle-slow Yadier Molina at the plate, but he hesitated before unloosing a horrible throw home over Laird’s head.

If the Braves are to turn things around from their recent slump, as manager Fredi Gonzalez suggested they could because of Sunday’s win, they must stop giving opponents extra outs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-2, 2.05 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 1-2, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gavin Floyd was victimized by batterymate Gerald Laird, whose passed ball canceled out Peter Bourjos’ inning-ending strikeout in the second and led to a three-run rally. Floyd ultimately got a no-decision after pitching 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and four runs, just one of which was earned. Floyd did struggle with his command, walking three and hitting two.

--LHP Mike Minor gets the ball Monday night when Atlanta opens a four-game series with NL Central-leading Milwaukee. Minor is coming off a 5-0 win Tuesday night at San Francisco, where he worked into the seventh inning. He is 1-2 with a 2.96 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers.

--CF B.J. Upton wasn’t in the lineup Sunday after fanning four times Saturday, giving him a .178 average over his past 45 at-bats. Even more disturbing is that Upton isn’t even making contact half the time. He struck out 25 times in that stretch, giving him 56 whiffs in 143 at-bats. By contrast, teammate Andrelton Simmons has just 12 K’s in 138 at-bats.

--1B Freddie Freeman had his shoulder wrapped in ice after going 3-for-3 with two runs, a homer and three RBIs Sunday, but it appeared to be nothing more than a precautionary measure. Freeman enjoyed his sixth three-hit game, tops among NL first basemen, and he ended the team’s four-game drought without a homer.

--LF Justin Upton walloped his 10th homer in the fourth inning Sunday, a 428-foot blast into the second deck in left field. It was his first homer since May 6 in a 2-1 home win over St. Louis. Upton added a double in the sixth, scoring on 1B Freddie Freeman’s two-run single.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody was tired of losing. We played a grind-it-out battle royale, especially there at the end. It’s nice to win this one. Maybe this will get us going in the right direction.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after the Braves rallied for a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might throw batting practice in mid-May.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tyler Pastornicky

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer