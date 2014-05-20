Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez is hopeful that the team’s offensive woes are coming to an end.

The Braves scored six runs on Sunday and scored nine on Monday. Those numbers are encouraging for a team that ranks last in the National League in run production.

“You see guys sticking their nose in there and making adjustments,” Gonzalez said. “I hope it’s about time we start doing something.”

The Braves have hit 43 home runs, but have been shut out five times. Atlanta has had trouble making contact, with 379 strikeouts.

But Gonzalez compared this stretch to a time when the Braves went to Detroit and lost three games by a combined 25-7 score. They returned home and won their next two games.

“Freddie (Freeman, first baseman) has been our most consistent hitter,” Gonzalez said. “(Third baseman) Chris Johnson is coming around and Jason (Heyward, right fielder) is starting to swing the bat. We just need the other guys to come around.”

On Monday, the Braves had 15 hits; it was the first time they’d been in double digits since April 24. The nine runs were the most they had scored since April 14 in Philadelphia. They’ve scored seven or more runs only five times.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-2, 3.07 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-3, 2.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran (2-3, 2.20) will try to get back on track after his worst outing of the year. Teheran had trouble gripping the ball in San Francisco and allowed seven hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings. Teheran lost his only start against the Brewers this year, allowing three runs in seven innings. In four career starts, he’s 1-2 with a 2.96 ERA against Milwaukee.

--LHP Mike Minor (2-2) won his second straight decision. Minor allowed five hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings and left the game with the tying runner on second. Minor didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning. He struck out five, four on called strikes, and evened his career record against the Brewers at 2-2.

--RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to five games with three singles on Monday. Heyward is 8-for-21 during that stretch and has lifted his batting average to .228. Heyward scored twice and stole two bases, giving him a team-leading eight steals.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky missed his second game with a sore calf. Pastornicky was 4-for-12 with a walk in four starts prior to the injury. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said Pastornicky will return to the starting lineup, likely as soon as Tuesday.

--C Ryan Doumit hit a pinch-hit home run on Monday. It was his first homer of the season and the 100th of his career. Doumit has five hits in his last 12 at-bats with a double, a homer and three RBIs. He became just the eighth catcher since he entered the league in 2006 to have 100 homers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been in hibernation mode. Now guys are starting to come around. It’s nice to finally show everybody what we’re capable of. We’ve got too much firepower.” -- PH Ryan Doumit, who hit an eighth-inning home run to highlight a five-run inning and give the Braves their biggest offensive output since April 14 Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Tyler Pastornicky (sore calf) missed his second game May 19. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said Pastornicky will return to the starting lineup, likely as soon as May 20.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might throw batting practice in mid-May. He’s scheduled to meet with team doctors May 20 about elbow discomfort felt while throwing live batting practice.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tyler Pastornicky

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer