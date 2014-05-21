Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Justin Upton is streaking again.

After going 3-for-24 over a six-game stretch, the Atlanta Braves left fielder caught fire. Over the past three games, he is 5-for-10 with six RBIs, four runs and three home runs. Upton hit home runs in each of those three games, two of them to the opposite field.

“I think we’re all seeing the ball a little better and being more selective,” Upton said. “That’s the name of the game if you can do it.”

In the Braves’ 5-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Upton hit a sharp RBI single to drive in the final two runs of a three-run third inning. He led off the fifth inning with a home run to right, opting to hit the ball the other way instead of trying to yank it.

After hitting only one homer through his first 14 games in May, Upton rediscovered his power stroke. Five of his homers have gone to the opposite field. He has three of the team’s nine three-RBI games.

“He’s heating up again, producing runs again,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “And good for us.”

Upton is batting .288 with a club-leading 12 home runs and 25 RBIs, only three behind team leader Freddie Freeman. Upton has 39 homers as a Brave, and 26 have come in April or May.

“You’ve seen it in April and a little in May,” Gonzalez said. “You can’t expect him to carry those April numbers all year, but he’s starting to swing the bat.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-19

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 5-1, 2.88 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 4-1, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana (4-1, 2.76) will try to rebound from his first loss of the season, when he gave up five runs on 10 hits in five innings at St. Louis. The performance inflated his ERA nearly a full run. Santana has made one career start against the Brewers, and he didn’t fare well, allowing 10 hits and six runs in five innings.

--RHP Julio Teheran pitched his second shutout of the season Tuesday. He threw a career-high 128 pitches Tuesday in a six-hitter against the Brewers, striking out the final two batters with runners on the corners. Teheran (3-3) won for the first time since April 14, the date of his 1-0, complete-game win over the Phillies.

--C Evan Gattis was scratched 10 minutes before the first pitch of Tuesday’s game because of virus symptoms and nausea. Gattis took batting practice but got sick to his stomach before the game began and gave way to teammate Gerald Laird, who went 2-for-4.

--RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to six games with an infield single in the sixth inning. He also left three runners on base, stranding one with a popup in the third and striking out with runners on second and third in the fourth.

--LF Justin Upton had two hits, including his 12th home run, Tuesday in the Braves’ 5-0 win over the Brewers. Upton also drove in three runs, giving him 25 RBIs for the season. Four of his past five hits have gone for extra bases, three of them home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He mixed his pitches well and commanded his fastball up, and we gave him some run support.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Julio Teheran, who pitched a six-hit shutout Tuesday in the Braves’ 5-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (virus, nausea) did not play may 20. He is day-to-day.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky (sore left calf) missed his third consecutive game May 20. He should be back in the starting lineup by May 23.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might throw off a mound during the weekend of May 23-25.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He is not expected back before late June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tyler Pastornicky

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer