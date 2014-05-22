Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Turner Field was still buzzing about Julio Teheran’s second shutout of the season.

The second-year pitcher blanked Milwaukee 5-0 on Tuesday night for his second complete game of the season. Teheran became the first Atlanta pitcher with multiple shutouts in a season since Greg Maddux in 2001.

Teheran, 23, became the team’s first starter with multiple shutouts before his 25th birthday since Steve Avery in 1992 at age 22.

“When you’re going through the game you don’t hear those kind of things,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “That’s good company.”

Teheran struck out eight and allowed just six hits in his masterpiece Tuesday. He also pitched a 1-0 shutout against Philadelphia on April 14. Gonzalez gave Teheran credit for wanting to finish the game Tuesday, even though it required a career-high 128 pitches.

“He pitched so well, so you give him the opportunity and say, ‘Go get it,'” Gonzalez said. “It’s important for them to close out their own game. He did it, he earned it and good for him.”

The win was the first at home this season for Teheran, despite a 1.40 ERA in six starts. Teheran improved to 3-3 with a 1.92 ERA overall, the fourth-best in the National League. Opponents are hitting only .196 against Teheran, sixth-lowest in the league.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-4, 4.83 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-4, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang (4-4, 2.98) has put up identical numbers over his last three starts: seven innings and two earned runs. But he’s got only one win to show for it. Harang will make his second start of the year against the Brewers. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning when he made his Atlanta debut in Milwaukee on April 2. He’s 7-6 with a 4.01 ERA in 26 career appearances, 25 starts, against the Brewers.

--RHP Ervin Santana (4-2) was roughed up for the second straight start. Santana gave up six runs on nine hits and four walks in seven innings. He has allowed 11 runs over 12 innings in his last two starts -- both losses. He allowed two home runs, including the first grand slam of his career.

--LF Justin Upton had three hits, including an RBI double, on Wednesday and extended his hitting streak to four games. During that stretch he’s 8-for-14 with three homers. Upton has 26 RBIs, second on the club to Freddie Freeman’s 28. A ninth-inning single boosted his average to .299.

--3B Chris Johnson is in the middle of a slump that has dropped his average to .255. Johnson was 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Wednesday and is 1-for-13 on the homestand. He has just two hits in his last 21 at-bats.

--C Evan Gattis remained out of the lineup with viral symptoms. Gattis became ill before Tuesday’s game and was a last-minute scratch. He was replaced both nights by Gerald Laird. Gattis is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched so well, so you give him the opportunity and say, ‘Go get it.’ It’s important for them to close out their own game. He did it, he earned it and good for him.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Julio Teheran’s complete-game shutout on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (virus, nausea) did not play May 20 or 21. He is day-to-day.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky (sore left calf) missed his fourth consecutive game May 21. He should be back in the starting lineup by May 23.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might throw off a mound during the weekend of May 23-25.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He is not expected back before late June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tyler Pastornicky

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer