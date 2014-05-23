Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Jordan Walden won’t have a short stay on the disabled list, his projected return now pushed back until at least mid-June.

The right-hander reliever, who hasn’t pitched since May 4 because of a strained left hamstring, is still a couple of weeks away from being cleared to throw off the mound.

“I can’t go out there and aggravate it and start all over again,” Walden said. “It’s just one of those things where it’s slow.”

Walden employs a violent delivery in which he vaults off the rubber toward the plate, and he has been bothered by leg and shoulder woes in recent years.

“Especially with his delivery, that left leg is very important because it’s the one he lands on,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said Thursday before the Braves edged the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4. “We’ve got to make sure that’s right because if it’s not, that’s what could lead to something else.”

When healthy, Walden is a key component of the Braves bullpen as a power setup man who is just as effective against left-handed as right-handed hitters.

Walden went 4-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 50 games last season despite a stint on the disabled list, striking out 54 in 47 innings and holding opponents to a .220 average.

This season, the former Los Angeles Angels closer was even better before getting hurt. He has a 2.92 ERA and one save over 14 appearances with 19 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings and a .178 opponents’ average.

In Walden’s absence, David Carpenter is handling eighth-inning duties, backed up by Anthony Varvaro and left-hander Luis Avilan.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 5-1, 3.50 ERA) at Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, 0-1, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gavin Floyd, who will face Colorado in the opener of a three-game series Friday night, posted quality starts in each of his three outings this year after returning from Tommy John surgery. He is 0-1 despite a 2.45 ERA. Right-handed batters are hitting just .192 against Floyd. He has made just one career start against the Rockies, working seven innings during a no-decision in 2011.

--RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 2-for-4 with an RBI on Thursday against the Brewers. The streak is the longest by an Atlanta player this year. Heyward is batting .368 (14-for-38) during the 10 games, .241 for the season.

--2B Dan Uggla made his second start in 14 days, and he hit a single in the Braves’ decisive three-run seventh inning. Uggla also drew a walk and scored two runs. He is hitting .182.

--SS Andrelton Simmons’ first bobblehead was given out Thursday, and it featured a gold glove. He was happy about that, as well as the dirt on his uniform. “It’s special,” Simmons said of the bobblehead. “It means I made it.” Simmons went 0-for-4 in the game, dropping his average to .272.

--C Evan Gattis missed his third straight game on Thursday against the Brewers with a virus that began bothering him on Saturday. He may return to the lineup on Friday when the Braves open a weekend series with Colorado. Gattis played Monday in the series opener against Milwaukee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Taking three of four from them was big, especially with the way we had been playing recently.” -- 3B Chris Johnson, after the Braves concluded their series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-4 win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (virus, nausea) did not play May 20-22. He is day-to-day.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky (sore left calf) missed his fifth consecutive game May 22. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might throw off a mound during the weekend of May 23-25.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He is not expected back before late June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tyler Pastornicky

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer