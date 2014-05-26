Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Although the Atlanta Braves showed their commitment to Chris Johnson by giving him a three-year contract extension worth $23.5 million, concern remains about the third baseman’s difficulty in controlling his temper.

His meltdown in the dugout tunnel Friday night after a strikeout was just the latest incident.

Johnson did not play in last year’s regular-season finale after throwing a helmet in the dugout that hit firstbase coach Terry Pendleton the previous night. Then he was benched two games in April after another post at-bat eruption led him to overturn various items in the dugout.

In the series opener against the Rockies, Johnson went ballistic with his bat and shattered parts hit manager Fred Gonzalez. Johnson was immediately yanked from the game.

Gonzalez understands that players, especially those as emotionally volatile as Johnson, are going to express their anger at times, but he doesn’t want the actions to put that player or any of his teammates in harm’s way.

“If he hurts himself, he hurts the team and if he hurts his teammates, he hurts the team. Nothing good can come out of it.” Gonzalez said.

Johnson returned to the lineup for the final two games of the Colorado series, but only after he apologized to all concerned.

“I let my emotions get the best of me,” Johnson said. “This has to be it for me. I think it will get a point where people won’t think I‘m truly sorry for doing it. It just looks selfish.”

Johnson finished second in the National League batting race last year with a .321 batting average, but he hasn’t got hot yet this season.

The right-handed hitter was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday against the Rockies, but is batting .264 with only two home runs and 11 RBIs in 48 games. Johnson has struck out 46 times and drawn just five walks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-4, 6.32 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 4-2, 3.42 ERA ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana will be facing a familiar foe when he gets an interleague start against the Red Sox on Monday. He was 4-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 starts against Boston while with the Angels and Royals in the American League. Santana allowed more runs in his past two starts (11) than he had in his previous six starts combined (nine). Command issued plagued him against the Brewers on Wednesday, when he allowed his first grand slam and another home run.

--C Evan Gattis, who returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing four games with a virus, drove in three runs with a pair of homers on Sunday against the Rockies. It was Gattis’ third multi-homer game and second this season. He hit two home runs at Philadelphia on April 14. Gattis hit a bases-empty shot in the second inning and a two-run blast in the fourth, giving him 10 homers for the season.

--LF Justin Upton hit his 13th homer of the season and 10th at Turner Field on Sunday against the Rockies. It was a two-run shot. Upton is batting .376 (35-for-93) at home. “Maybe we’ll wear white uniforms on the road and trick him,” manager Fredi Gonzalez joked.

--RHP Julio Teheran, coming off his second shutout of the season, pitched six scoreless inning against the Rockies on Sunday while improving to 4-3 and lowering his ERA to 1.77. He allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one. Teheran is 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA against the Colorado, striking out 21 and walking three in 18 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hopefully we can win another series there.” -- Atlanta C Evan Gattis, on the Braves’ four-game trip to Colorado on June 9-12 after a 7-0 win over the Rockies on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might throw off a mound during the weekend of May 23-25.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He is not expected back before late June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

LHP Alex Wood

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tyler Pastornicky

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer