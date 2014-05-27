Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- B.J. Upton is making a little progress, but he is still a long way from the player the Atlanta Braves thought they were getting when they gave the center fielder a five-year, $75.25 million in November 2012.

After striking out in 18 of his last 26 plate appearances on a road trip to San Francisco and St. Louis, Upton reached base nine times in his first 20 plate appearances when the Braves return home last week.

The former Tampa Bay Ray was 4-for-15 with a home run, a double, five walks and just one strikeout during the first six games of the homestand.

Upton went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the series finale against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, then had an RBI double plus two strikeouts in five at-bats Monday in the Braves’ 8-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Upton’s average is .211, he has eight doubles, one triple, four homers, 11 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 47 games. His strikeout-to-walk ration is 60-to-19.

Still, the right-handed hitter’s swing is on a much more level plane than it was last year. His timing is better, and he certainly hasn’t been hurt by the glasses he began wearing several weeks ago.

“I’ve just cleaned some things up,” Upton said. “That’s all. I’ve never really felt bad all year.”

That certainly wasn’t the case last year, when the pressure of the big deal appeared to get to him. He hit a woeful .184 and struck out 151 times while driving in just 28 runs.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 4-6, 3.36 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-4, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana allowed 17 runs in his past three starts after allowing just nine in his first six outings, his ERA jumping from 1.99 to 4.02. He couldn’t hold a 6-1 lead against the Red Sox on Monday, giving up a tying three-run homer to 1B David Ortiz in a five-run fifth that began with two quick outs. Santana allowed five hits, walked three and struck out six in five innings during a no-decision.

--LF Justin Upton drove in three runs with two doubles Monday against the Red Sox. It was his fifth three-RBI game, and four came at home. Upton, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, is hitting .420 (13-for-31) and has four homers during a nine-game hitting streak.

--RHP Aaron Harang, who faces the Red Sox on Tuesday night in Atlanta, has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts after being signed as a free agent at the end of spring training. Harang, 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA, struggled during his stint with Seattle last year, and he has a 4.56 ERA in 56 starts against American League teams. Against Boston, Harang is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA.

--LHP Jonny Venters, who underwent his second Tommy John elbow surgery last May, is on hold again after experiencing more soreness during a 15-pitch mound session Sunday. He was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 in Florida after 10 pitches because of soreness. Venters was told that his elbow is structurally sound.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This one stings a little bit.” -- CF B.J. Upton, after the Braves blew a 6-1 lead and lost 8-6 to the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He is not expected back before late June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

LHP Alex Wood

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tyler Pastornicky

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer