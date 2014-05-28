Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Earlier this season the Braves had issues with injured pitchers. Now the problem has spread to position players.

Atlanta lost two regulars for an unknown period on Tuesday: catcher Evan Gattis with a sprained right wrist and shortstop Andrelton Simmons with right ankle inflammation. Both are listed as day-to-day.

“I don’t see anything long term,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “They’ll be available when they’re available.”

Gattis, who had missed time last week with viral symptoms, was scratched minutes before Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox. Gattis tweaked his wrist during batting practice and spent the game wearing a black wrapping. An X-ray revealed no structural damage.

“I was throwing batting practice to him, and the third time through he felt a little hot spot,” Gonzalez said.

Simmons, a Gold Glove winner a year ago, was removed in the seventh inning. He may have tweaked his ankle while making a play on a grounder off the bat of Dustin Pedroia that required him to range to his right, plant and throw.

“He’s been living with it for a couple of weeks,” Gonzalez said.

Simmons said, “It started nagging me a little and didn’t go away when we got done with the inning. It’s not like it’s a 9-out-of-10 pain, just a little annoying thing. Hopefully it goes away and I can play tomorrow.”

Gattis is batting .248 with 10 home runs (second on the club) and 21 RBIs. He hit two home runs on Sunday against Colorado. Last season he became the ninth rookie in franchise history to hit 20 home runs.

“I was starting to come back and a little something like this comes up,” Gattis said. “It’s definitely frustrating.”

In addition to being a stellar defensive player, Simmons has become a reliable contributor at the plate. He was 2-for-3 on Tuesday to lift his batting average to .271.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-23

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, 0-1, 2.49 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 5-3, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Evan Gattis injured his wrist during batting practice and was scratched from the starting lineup. An X-ray revealed no structural damage. Gattis said the pain “came out of nowhere.” He is listed as day-to-day.

--SS Andrelton Simmons left the game early Tuesday with right ankle inflammation. Simmons has been playing with pain for a couple of weeks. Simmons said the pain was “annoying” and not intense. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Aaron Harang has allowed two runs or less in nine of his 11 starts. He permitted only two against the Red Sox on Tuesday, with seven strikeouts and one intentional walk. He received no decision for the second straight start.

--LF Justin Upton extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the first inning. Upton was 3-for-3 with a walk and raised his average to .303.

--RHP Gavin Floyd will try to continue his dominance against the Red Sox on Wednesday. Floyd is 7-0 with a 3.21 ERA against Boston. Floyd (0-1, 2.49) has made quality starts in three of his four outings for the Braves. He’s received no decision on May 23 against the Rockies when he allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) will report to Orlando to begin his rehab, starting with running and long tossing, eventually throwing some bullpen sessions and possibly some minor league appearances. He is not expected back before late June. Walden went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5.

--RHP Kameron Loe signed a minor league contract. Loe, 32, was with San Francisco during spring training but asked for his release when told he would not make the team. Loe was 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA in eight innings this spring. He appeared in nine games, one a start, with the Braves last year and went 1-2 with a 6.17 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t see anything long term. They’ll be available when they’re available.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on injured C Evan Gattis and SS Andrelton Simmons.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (wrist) was injured during batting practice and was scratched from the starting lineup May 27. An X-ray revealed no structural damage and he is listed as day-to-day.

--SS Andrelton Simmons (right ankle inflammation) left the game early May 27. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He will report to Orlando to begin his rehab and is not expected back before late June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

LHP Alex Wood

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tyler Pastornicky

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer