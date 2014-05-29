Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Gavin Floyd did what he could to keep the Braves in Wednesday night’s game against the Red Sox.

But after the veteran right-hander grinded his way through five innings and was unlucky in giving up two runs, he had suffered the first defeat of his career against Boston.

He came in 7-0 in eight career starts against the Red Sox, making him one of four pitchers all-time who was undefeated against Boston (minimum eight starts).

He hung in as long as he could, but fell to 0-2 with his new team -- despite having allowed three earned runs or less in all five starts.

“He gave up two runs. One was an unearned run and another was a fly ball, miscommunication, a young kid (Tommy La Stella) playing second base for the first time in a major league stadium,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez.

“He grinded out some innings, 100-plus pitches in five innings. He battled, really battled to keep us in that position.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-24

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-3, 3.90 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-2, 4.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gavin Floyd worked the first five innings on Wednesday night and suffered his first loss in eight career decisions against the Red Sox. He came in as one of four pitchers all-time undefeated against Boston (minimum eight starts). He is 0-2 for his new team, despite not having allowed more than three earned runs in any of his five starts.

--SS Andrelton Simmons, who left Tuesday night’s game with a nagging right ankle injury, wanted to play on Wednesday night in Boston but was rested.

--C Evan Gattis was a late addition to the Braves’ Wednesday night lineup after missing Tuesday night’s game with a right wrist injury. “I looked down and it was kind of red, swelled up a little,” he said after taking early batting practice. “Might have popped a blood vessel or something.” Gattis went 1-for-4 in the game.

--2B Tommy La Stella, batting .293 in Triple-A, was summoned from the Braves’ farm team in Gwinnett on Wednesday and inserted into the lineup for his major league debut. Through Tuesday, Atlanta second basemen were hitting a big league-worst combined 1.85. La Stella hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday night at Pawtucket, with his dad and sister watching the game, and the call then came for him to make the 45-minute trip to Boston. “Unbelievable,” La Stella said as he dressed for the game. “Growing up in New Jersey I certainly watched a lot of Yankee-Red Sox games. I have tremendous respect for this organization, and obviously such a historical ballpark like this - I couldn’t think of a better place to make my debut.” La Stella, who combined with centerfielder B.J. Upton to let a fly ball fall for a double, collected his first major league hit in his second time up and then singled again in the seventh. “Tommy was great,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez.

--LF Justin Upton lost a home run to the wind, settling for a double that extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Wednesday night. He is hitting .447 during the streak.

--1B Freddie Freeman doubled in the first inning of Wednesday’s game and has reached base in 16 straight games. He had a team-high 17-game streak earlier this season.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky was sent to Gwinnett to make room for 2B Tommy La Stella. Pastornicky was 7-for-35 with the Braves this season.

--LHP Mike Minor brings a 2-3 record and a 3.90 ERA into Thursday night’s series finale against the Red Sox in Boston. Minor pitched against the Red Sox once before, yielding seven runs (four earned) in a 4 2/3-inning start back in 2012, suffering the loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got nine hits, left all kinds of people on base. We just couldn’t get that next one.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after Wednesday’s loss to the Red Sox.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (sprained right wrist) was injured during batting practice and was scratched from the starting lineup May 27. An X-ray revealed no structural damage, and he was a late addition to the Braves’ May 28 lineup.

--SS Andrelton Simmons (right ankle inflammation) left the May 27 game. He is listed as day-to-day. He wanted to play on May 28 but was rested.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He will report to Orlando to begin his rehab and is not expected back before late June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

LHP Alex Wood

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer