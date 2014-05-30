Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez knew his Atlanta Braves had just given away a game.

“We didn’t handle the baseball the last two innings and it came back and bit us,” Gonzalez said after three errors and another misplay blew the game, as the Braves dropped to 11-18 after a 17-7 start. “It’s not like us.”

And it capped a dreadful interleague week that dropped the first-place Braves into a tie with the Miami Marlins for the National League East lead.

On Monday, the Braves blew a 6-1 lead and lost to the Red Sox in Atlanta. The next night, the Red Sox rallied again. In Boston on Wednesday, misplays led to the first two Red Sox runs and the Braves didn’t score.

And then came Thursday, when errors by both Upton brothers in the outfield and an infield communications misplay allowed the Red Sox to tie things with two out in the eighth. An error, following two walks by Craig Kimbrel, delivered the winning run.

“It’s a tough way to loss, a tough one to swallow, really,” said Gonzalez.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-25

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Braves (Julio Teheran, 4-3, 1.77 ERA) vs. Marlins (Tom Koehler, 4-4, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor, hammered in his first career start at Fenway Park back in 2012, pitched a season-high seven strong innings and left with the lead Thursday night, only to see the Atlanta bullpen and defense blow the game. It was Minor’s fourth straight quality start but he had nothing to show for it. “It’s just unfortunate for us,” Minor said of the ending.

--RF Jason Heyward hit his third home run in five games at Fenway Park on Thursday night. It was his sixth extra-base hit in seven career games against the Red Sox. It was his second homer in the last three games -- after he had three in his first 48. He had gone 13 games with no homers and one RBI before the last three games.

--1B Freddie Freeman had an RBI double and a walk in reaching base for the 17th straight game, matching his own team high set earlier in the season. He is hitting .310 over the 17 games.

--LF Justin Upton, who made one of the three errors that cost the Braves the game, had one hit and has reached base in 12 straight games -- batting .429 with four homers and 14 RBIs over that span.

--SS Andrelton Simmons was back in the lineup on Thursday night after resting a “nagging” ankle injury on Wednesday. He wanted to play Wednesday but manager Fredi Gonzalez decided to rest him, and Simmons had two hits but was involved in one of the misplays in the eighth inning.

--RHP Julio Teheran, 19-12 in his major league career, is 3-0 against Miami and faces the Marlins in the series opener on Friday night. Teheran, 4-3 with a 1.77 ERA overall this season, has won his last two starts without allowing a run over 15 innings (15 strikeouts, three walks). He faces RHP Tom Koehler in a rematch of the well-pitched April 21 matchup that saw neither get a decision in a game the Braves won, 4-2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t handle the baseball the last two innings and it came back and bit us. It’s not like us.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after three errors and another misplay blew the game Thursday, as the Braves dropped to 11-18 after a 17-7 start.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (right ankle inflammation) left the May 27 game. He is listed as day-to-day. He wanted to play on May 28 but was rested. He was back in the lineup on May 29.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He will report to Orlando to begin his rehab and is not expected back before late June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

LHP Alex Wood

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer

