Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MIAMI -- Sloppy play and a fourth consecutive loss didn’t cause drastic changes in the Braves lineup to kick off a weekend series against the Marlins.

“Why? Just because we didn’t handle the baseball in one inning?” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “It happens. It’s something that we don’t do, but it happens. I‘m surprised you even thought I would change it around a little bit.”

In Thursday night’s 4-3 walk-off loss to the Red Sox, Atlanta committed three errors, matching a season high. The Braves came back strong Friday, with 3-2 win over the Marlins.

During the eighth inning, Justin Upton misplayed a ball in left, allowing the leadoff batter to reach second. Following an RBI single, Tommy La Stella knocked down a chopper up the middle but couldn’t flip to Andrelton Simmons for a possible double play.

After back-to-back walks by closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth, La Stella couldn’t handle Chris Johnson’s one-hop throw from third for a double play. The ball trickled into right field, permitting the winning run to score.

Gonzalez expected infield coach Terry Pendelton to speak with La Stella, who was playing in just his second big-league game, about the plays. Gonzalez understood there would be a feeling out period since La Stella and Simmons, a Gold Glover, had not played together.

“That’s one thing why I didn’t do anything drastic because all of a sudden kid comes up and you ask him to come up from Triple-A to play second base in Boston and there’s a couple of plays... you sit him on the bench the next day?” Gonzalez said. “I think that would ruin him, so it’s something that happens. You’ve got to live with it, keep working at it and get better.”

RECORD: 29-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 4-2, 4.06 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 1-2, 5.35 ERA)

--RHP Ervin Santana will make his 10th start of the season when he faces the Miami Marlins on Saturday. After opening the year with a 1.95 ERA after four outings, he has given up 17 runs over his last 17 innings (three starts). Earlier this month, he earned a no decision against Miami by allowing three runs on five hits in six frames. He is 0-2 with a 5.95 ERA in four career starts against the Marlins.

--RF Jason Heyward has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games, including a season-best 11-game streak from May 11-23. He is batting .324 (23-for-71) since May 11, bumping his average from .209 to .246.

--RHP Craig Kimbrel threw a perfect ninth inning during Friday’s game for his 14th save, putting him one shy of John Smoltz’s franchise record of 154. His career save percentage of 90.0 ranks third all-time among major league pitchers with at least 150 save opportunities, behind only Eric Gagne (91.7 percent) and Smoltz (91.1 percent).

--1B Freddie Freeman is 0-for-28 against the Marlins this season, his longest hitless streak against any opponent in his career. He has struck out in 12 of those at-bats, including three times Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nice to do my job today and help the team. That’s something we need.” -- Braves RHP Julio Teheran after a 3-2 win over the Marlins.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He will report to Orlando to begin his rehab and is not expected back before late June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

LHP Alex Wood

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer