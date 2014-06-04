Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Don’t look for the Atlanta Braves to start using rookie Shae Simmons in save situations.

The 23-year-old right-hander earned a save on June 1 in his second major league game. He was asked to close the game against the Miami Marlins since closer Craig Kimbrel had worked the three previous games and was unavailable.

“Craig Kimbrel is still our closer,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said Simmons would be used to “bridge the gap” to get to Kimbrel. “We may use him in the sixth or seventh to get a couple of outs,” Gonzalez said.

Simmons made his big-league debut March 31. He entered the game with one out and two runners on and struck out the only batter he faced. The next day he allowed two hits and a walk, but benefited from a key double play, and got his first save.

“He’s got a power arm. He’s a strikeout guy, ” Gonzalez said. “So we’ll probably use him in that role.”

Simmons had converted 14 of 14 save opportunities for Double-A Mississippi. He led the Southern League with 14 saves with a 0.78 ERA in 23 innings. He was a 22nd-round draft choice of Southwest Missouri State.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 3-2, 3.09 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-3, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor (2-3, 3.41 ERA) will be facing Seattle for the first time. Minor received a no-decision in his last start, despite allowing only one earned run in a season-long seven innings against the Red Sox. Minor has struck out 30 and walked nine in 37 innings, but has allowed eight home runs.

--RHP Gavin Floyd failed in his sixth attempt to win his first game, but he can’t blame it on the lack of support. The Braves had only scored an average of 1.6 runs in Floyd’s five previous starts, but Tuesday he was staked to a 4-0 lead and could not close the deal. He allowed five runs, three earned, and 10 hits in five innings.

--RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double in the first inning of Tuesday’s game. He’s 11-for-34 over that stretch. Since May 9, Heyward has reached base in 22 of 23 games.

--2B Tommy La Stella had a single in his first career at-bat at Turner Field. The rookie was called up prior to the club’s five-game road trip to Boston and Miami. He’s batting .421 and has provided some much needed offense at second base, where Dan Uggla, Ramiro Pena and Tyler Pastornicky had struggled. He’s also proving to be a better defensive player than advertised; he made three outstanding fielding plays on Tuesday.

--C Evan Gattis has four home runs and nine RBIs over his last six games. He delivered a three-run homer to the opposite field on Tuesday, his 12th this year. Gattis is third on the club with 27 RBIs and leads all National League catchers in home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a pretty good bullpen. We just didn’t get anything going.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez after a 7-5 loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He will report to Orlando to begin his rehab and is not expected back before late June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shae Simmons

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer