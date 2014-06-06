Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves lost the 24th overall pick in the first-year player draft when they signed free agent starter Ervin Santana this spring after Kris Medlen got hurt, but it was a move that general manager Frank Wren knew the team had to make.

“You hate to lose a pick, but we ran into a situation where we had to have starting pitching and it served us well (this season),” Wren said.

Santana plugged the rotation hole and it wasn’t as if the Braves were left without a selection near the top of the draft, having received the 32nd overall pick for losing free agent catcher Brian McCann to the New York Yankees.

The Braves used that Thursday night to select Braxton Davidson, a left-handed outfielder from T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville, N.C.

The 17-year-old hit .449 as a senior and was named North Carolina player of the year. He had committed to play in college for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

It was the second year in a row and the third in the past five that Atlanta sacrificed a first-round pick by signing a free agent.

The Braves, though, broke their recent pattern by not taking a pitcher with their top pick. They had done so the previous three years and five of the past six.

Atlanta left-hander Mike Minor was taken with the seventh overall pick in the 2009. The only other top pick by the team on the present roster is outfielder Jason Heyward, the 14th overall pick in 2007.

Heyward is from suburban Atlanta and so is pitcher Lucas Sims, the Braves’ first-round pick in 2012.

If Atlanta had kept the 24th pick, they could have taken local high school infielder Michael Chavis. He went to the Boston Red Sox with the 26th overall selection.

“We’ve always been pretty good in our backyard,” Wren said before the draft. “There are a number of them high on our board.”

The Braves, though, also went out of Georgia last year and took Oklahoma State right-hander Jason Hursh with the 31st overall pick. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA in 11 starts for Double-A Mississippi.

Atlanta got a 17-year-old pitching prospect with their second-round pick this year. They took Garrett Fulenchek, a 6-foot-4 right-hander from Howe, Texas, with the 62nd overall selection.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-27

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 5-3, 1.83 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-7, 5.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Braxton Davidson, taken by the Braves with the 32nd overall pick in the draft, is a power-hitting outfielder who batted .449 as a senior at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville, N.C. The 17-year-old left-hander put on a power display at the Tournament of Stars in June, hitting three homers. One was estimated to have traveled 500 feet. Davidson committed to play college baseball for North Carolina.

--LHP Mike Minor struck out a season-best 10 while allowing five hits and a run over seven innings Wednesday in the hard-luck 2-0 loss to Seattle that dropped his record to 2-4. Minor, who threw 109 pitches, walked three and lowered his ERA to 3.07 with a fifth straight quality start.

--RHP Julio Teheran will face the Diamondbacks for the fourth time when the Braves open a three-game series at Arizona on Friday night. He is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA, striking out 14 and walking three over 16 innings in the previous games. Teheran won his past three starts this year, improving to 5-3 with a 1.83 ERA while allowing just two runs over 22 1/3 innings.

--RHP Jordan Walden threw his first full bullpen session at Turner Field on Tuesday since going on the disabled list retroactive to May 5 with a strained left hamstring and began a minor league rehab with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He will likely need a couple of rehab games and then be activated if all goes well. Walden made 14 appearances this season for Atlanta and has a 2.92 ERA with a save, 19 strikeouts and six walks in 12 1/3 innings.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky, sent down to Triple-A last week when 2B Tommy La Stella was promoted, had two hits in each of his first four games with Gwinnett before going hitless on Tuesday. He was hitting .381 with a double. Pastornicky, who underwent ACL knee surgery last year, had just 35 at-bats before being sent down, batting .200.

--LHP Jonny Venters, hoping to make it back to the Braves bullpen at some point this season, is throwing lightly again after being shut down in his rehab for 10 days because of sore in his elbow. He had Tommy John surgery for the second time last May. “I‘m easing back into it,” Venters said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I used to always check the score and stuff, but I don’t worry about it anymore when I‘m pitching, It’s just me against the batter. I don’t think about being behind or ahead.” -- Braves LHP Mike Minor, after a 2-0 loss to Seattle on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He threw well a bullpen session June 3 and began a minor league rehab stint with Triple-A Gwinnett on June 5.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shae Simmons

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer