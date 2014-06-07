Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Justin Upton returned to Chase Field on Friday without the fanfare that accompanied his initial trip back to Arizona in 2013, just months after the spring training blockbuster that sent him to Atlanta in a seven-player package.

Upton, who still makes his offseason home in Arizona, received a mix of cheers and jeers while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against Brandon McCarthy in Atlanta’s 5-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.

“Home is where you play,” Upton said. “Obviously I still live here and it was nice to sleep in my own bed, but as far as coming to the stadium, I‘m on the other team. It seems like all business now. Last year was a little different, but this is another stop on the schedule.”

Upton was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a 440-foot home run in Atlanta’s 10-1 victory here May 13, 2013, his first game back. He finished with 27 homers and 70 RBIs, but like Arizona third baseman Martin Prado, he admitted it took him awhile to adjust to his new surroundings.

“I think about halfway through the year last year I was pretty comfortable in Atlanta. This year has been better. I know the people a little bit better. I am a little more vocal in the clubhouse.”

Upton is hitting .291 with 13 homers and 33 RBIs this season, leading Atlanta in both categories. Upton has one more home run and one more RBI than first baseman Freddie Freeman.

“I feel good,” Upton said. “I’ve been able to hit pretty consistently, hit with power a little bit. Just have to continue to work the way I’ve been working and see what happens at the end.”

Playing on the East Coast gives Upton ample opportunity to check out his former teammates, and he said he has done that.

“I get home in plenty of time to watch some of the games,” Upton said. “I’ve got a relationship with Brandon McCarthy now, so I have gotten to see some of his starts. Sometimes when guys I know are pitching ... I’ll check on ‘G.P.9 (Gerardo Parra), guys that I’ve played with. I’ll flip through the games every now and then and check out how everybody is doing.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 5-2, 4.10 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 3-6, 4.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Craig Kimbrel broke a tie with John Smoltz for the franchise career saves record in a 5-2 victory Friday with his 16th save of the season and 155th of his career. “I got a chance at a young age and have been put in some situations where I am where I am now,” said Kimbrel, who took over the closer role at age 22 in 2011. “It’s pretty awesome. I’ve been a part of a lot of good teams and had a lot of opportunities. Having a chance my first full season to be a closer, that doesn’t happen very often. I feel blessed and grateful for it.” Kimbrel got the third four-out save of his career Friday.

--RHP Julio Teheran won his career-high fourth straight game in a 5-2 victory Friday. He gave up a leadoff home run to Arizona SS Didi Gregorius and an RBI single to opposing pitcher Brandon McCarthy in seven innings. ”All I could say is ‘wow,’ RF Jason Heyward said. Teheran is 6-3 with a 1.89 ERA, second in the majors only to San Francisco and former Atlanta RHP Tim Hudson (1.75).

--RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a leadoff single in the first inning, and he also homered and added another single while driving in three runs. His two-run homer in the fifth inning came on a pitch Arizona RHP Brandon McCarthy said was six or seven inches outside. “I got some long arms,” Heyward said. “I could reach it, kind of. Not trying to do too much. Just try to hit it hard and it happened to get out of there. Not trying to pull. Not try to go the other way. Just try to be on time and not miss the good ones to hit.” He has reached base via hit or walk in 24 of the last 25 games.

--CF B.J. Upton was held out of the starting lineup Friday after his wife delivered their first child on Thursday. He was expected to land in Phoenix at 5:30 pm for a 6:40 pm game. “I just didn’t want ... he’s had a baby, and all of a sudden he is trying to get here,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Everybody is good. Mom’s good. Baby is healthy.”

--RHP Jordan Walden (left hamstring) gave up two runs on one hit and three strikeouts in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. Walden struck out the first three batters he faced, but the third batter reached base on a wild pitch and Walden gave up a home run to the next batter, former Atlanta INF Elliot Johnson. “It was a good outing,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “The reports were good. His leg is good.” Walden will make another rehab appearance on Saturday, Gonzalez said, before possibly returning to the team during the Colorado trip next Monday through Thursday. “Hopefully if that goes well, he can meet us in Colorado,” Gonzalez said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s pretty awesome. I’ve been a part of a lot of good teams and had a lot of opportunities. Having a chance my first full season to be a closer, that doesn’t happen very often. I feel blessed and grateful for it.” -- Atlanta RHP Craig Kimbrel, 26, who broke a tie with John Smoltz to set the Atlanta franchise record with 155 saves.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on June 5. Walden will make another rehab appearance on June 7 before possibly returning to the team the week of June 9.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shae Simmons

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer