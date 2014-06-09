Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right fielder Jason Heyward is a relative newcomer to hitting leadoff, but he has taken to it like an old hand.

Heyward was 4-for-14 with two home runs and five RBIs in Atlanta’s three-game weekend series at Chase Field. And if imposing is what you are looking for in the leadoff spot, Heyward -- at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds -- is your man.

“Every day he gets one hit, a couple of hits,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

”He’s our best option, and he may be a good option on a lot of teams. I‘m sure there are a lot of guys who run the bases a lot prettier, but when you punch in 6-5, 245, and if you run it like he runs it ... I love to watch him run. I almost don’t want him to steal a bag so I can see somebody hit a double and watch him score.

“You punch that into equation. You say ‘Wow.'”

Heyward has hit leadoff in all of his 59 starts this year after getting started there last season, when he spent 30 games at the top of the order. Sunday was his 100th game hitting first.

Heyward has gained 120 percentage points on his batting average since April 19 and is hitting .256 with seven homers and 22 RBIs. He also is tied for the team lead with nine stolen bases.

“He can hit the ball out of the ball park. He can get on base. He can steal you a bag. He can score from first on a double,” Gonzalez said. “He can do a lot of good stuff from there.”

Heyward credits a not-be-greedy approach at the plate.

“Just let them (opposing pitchers) dictate where I hit it,” Heyward said. “Not trying to pull. Not try to go the other way. Just try to be on time and not miss the good ones to hit. It’s not going to happen every time, but the more times I do it right, good for me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-29

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, 0-2, 2.80 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Christian Bergman, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: Atlanta selected big-time high school hitting prospect Broxton Davidson from Asheville (N.C.) T.C. Roberson High with its first selection, the 32nd pick overall. Baseball America rated Davidson as the No. 2 first baseman available in the draft, but with All-Star Freddie Freeman entrenched there, the Braves will start Davidson in the outfield. RHP Garrett Fulenchek, a former basketball player from tiny (pop. 5,000) Howe, Texas, has a sinking fastball that had touched 95 mph. He was one of 19 pitchers selected by the pitching-conscious Braves. INF Luke Dykstra, taken in the seventh round, is the son of former major leaguer Lenny Dykstra.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang did not give up a hit until the fifth inning, but he walked five batters in the first five innings, and the extra pitches appeared to catch up to him in the seventh inning, when Arizona went single, homer, walk to knock him out of the game with a loss. “I really battled today,” Harang said. “I didn’t feel as sharp with all my pitches but I made pitches when I needed to. I think overall 24 pitches (in the first inning) and then pitching out of the stretch, in stress situations kind of finally got me and wore me out and I wasn’t able to execute quality pitches.” Harang has been a pleasant surprise, going 4-5 with a 3.33 ERA after signing the final week of spring training.

--2B Tommy La Stella was 1-for-4 with a single Sunday and is 12-for-30 with five multi-hit games in nine major league games since being purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 28. “He’s been really good,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “The bat, he puts the ball in play. For a team that can swing and miss with the best of them, he gives us a little different look. He’ll draw some walks. That gives you a little different dynamic.” La Stella also walked twice, giving him a .438 on-base percentage.

--RHP Jordan Walden started and pitched a scoreless inning for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, walking one while striking out two. He threw 19 pitches, 12 strikes, and struck out the final two Rochester batters. Walden, a middle reliever, has been on the disabled list since May 10. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he expects Walden to join the team in Colorado on Tuesday if he recovers well from Sunday’s appearance.

--C Evan Gattis, who did not start Sunday, will take a career-high nine-game hitting streak into Coors Field when Atlanta begins a four-game series at Colorado on Monday. He is hitting .350 with four homers and 11 RBIs in his last 11 games. His 12 homers lead major league catchers. Detroit C/DH Victor Martinez has 13 homers, but 10 have come as the DH.

--LF Justin Upton gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead with his sixth-inning home run Sunday, the second year in a row he has homered in his return to Arizona after his trade to Atlanta prior to the 2013 season. “I hit it to the smart part of the field,” Upton said. “It is short down there near the left-field line.” He has 69 of his 149 career homers at Chase Field. He heard cheers and jeers during his visit. “It is a place that I shared five years with,” Upton said. “I enjoyed it, but a lot of people didn’t enjoy seeing me back.” He still lives in the Valley.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I love the kid. I hate for him to get booed here. He didn’t leave. He got traded. The kid was an All-Star here a couple of times. He is a terrific player.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on the half-and-half reception former Arizona LF Justin Upton received from the fans during the weekend series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on June 5. Walden will make another rehab appearance on June 7 before possibly returning to the team the week of June 9.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shae Simmons

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer