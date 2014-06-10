Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Atlanta Braves will get some timely bullpen help Tuesday when they activate Jordan Walden from the disabled list.

The right-hander, out since May 5 due to a left hamstring strain, made two appearances on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and Sunday, recording five strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.

The Braves wanted to give him another day to assure he was ready before activating him. Walden missed his 32nd game Monday, and his return will be welcome as Atlanta tries to stabilize its bullpen.

“I think it affects everybody, really,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said before the Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 in the opener of a four-game series. “It’s an experienced guy that’s done it before, he’s been real successful for us. And you can put other guys in certain roles and get them through bad periods of time. We all have bad periods of time -- whether an offensive player or a pitcher -- and cover it that way.”

Veteran David Carpenter struggled recently, so Gonzalez has used rookie right-hander Shae Simmons and second-year left-hander Alex Wood as well as righty David Hale to pitch in the seventh and eighth in close games. Simmons threw a scoreless eighth Monday to get the game to closer Craig Kimbrel.

Instead of those young players, veterans such as Carpenter, Walden and left-handers Eric O‘Flaherty and Jonny Venters did the setup work in the late innings last year. The latter two are recovering from elbow surgeries performed early in the 2013 season, and O‘Flaherty left to sign with the Oakland A’s in the offseason.

The Braves have already lost more games (six) when leading after six innings than they lost in all of the 2013 season (five).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-4, 3.07 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 5-4, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gavin Floyd gave up three hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings and broke a career-high six-game losing streak as the Braves beat the Rockies 3-1. Floyd’s last victory was Oct. 3, 2012, while pitching for the Chicago White Sox. His six-game losing streak dated back to April 2013 before he underwent Tommy John surgery to repair both a torn ulnar collateral ligament and a torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. After signing a minor league contract with the Braves in December, Floyd made his 2014 debut May 6. In two career starts at Coors Field, Floyd is 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA while holding the Rockies to an average of .188 (9-for-48).

--C Evan Gattis extended his hitting streak to a career-high eight games with a single on his final plate appearance in the eighth inning. During the streak, Gattis is hitting .359 (14-for-39) with three doubles, four homers, 11 RBIs and four runs.

--3B Chris Johnson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, matching his season high with three hits. It was his seventh three-hit game of the season. He is tied with LF Justin Upton for the most games with games with three or more hits by a Braves player this season. Johnson had 13 games with three or more hits in 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons, who made his major league debut May 31, retired the side in order in the eighth, striking out Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki to end the inning. In six scoreless appearances totaling 4 1/3 innings, Simmons has allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four. He has one save.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s my (first) Braves win, so I wanted to keep it. It’s a memory. Especially after a full year off and coming back, I‘m just thankful to get my first one, and hopefully, I’ll roll with it.” -- RHP Gavin Floyd, on keeping the lineup card from Monday’s game, a 3-1 Atlanta win over the Colorado Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on June 5. He is expected to be activated June 10.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shae Simmons

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer