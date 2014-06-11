Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Left fielder Justin Upton never took the field, leaving the game Tuesday with a strained left hamstring after the Atlanta Braves seven-run first when he lined a single off the glove of pitcher Juan Nicasio. The Braves beat the Rockies 13-10.

”Felt some discomfort halfway down the line,“ Upton said. ”Finished running the bases, I was moving gingerly on it. They asked about it when I came back and they decided I should take the rest of the night off.

“I think I could have managed it throughout the game. It was one of those things where (manager Fredi Gonzalez) didn’t want to take that risk.”

Asked about playing on Wednesday, Upton said, “The next day or two for sure. I don’t know how it’s going to feel tomorrow, but I‘m optimistic it’s not anything serious.”

Gonzalez said, “He said he could’ve played through it. I just didn’t want to take a chance of running him out there in the big field and making something that’s small worse than it was.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-3, 1.89 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Walden (left hamstring strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Walden missed 32 games due to his injury and returns after making two rehab appearances at Gwinnett on Thursday and Sunday. Walden showed his rust, walking the first three batters he faced in the eighth before getting Drew Stubbs, the final batter he faced, to pop up.

--LHP Alex Wood was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. In 18 games, seven starts with the Braves, Wood is 5-6 with a 3.43 ERA.

--C Evan Gattis extended his career-high hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the first and finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a career-high four runs scored. During his hitting streak, Gattis is batting .395 (17-for-43) with three doubles, five homers, two RBIs and eight runs scored.

--RHP Shae Simmons, who made his major league debut May 31, relieved Jordan Walden with one out and the bases loaded in the eighth. He retired Justin Morneau on a sacrifice fly and struck out Josh Rutledge. In seven scoreless appearances totaling five innings, Simmons, who has one save, has allowed three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

--1B Freddie Freeman 1-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. He hit a solo homer in the fourth, his 11th of the season and seventh on the road. In 27 career games against the Rockies, Freeman has hit .340 (35-for-103) with seven doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 27 RBIs and 30 runs scored. In 12 games at Coors Field, Freeman is hitting .308 (16-for-52) with four doubles, three triples, five homers, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

--SS Andrelton Simmons capped a seven-run first with a grand slam, the first of his career and his first career homer against the Rockies. It was Atlanta’s second grand slam of the season. Dan Uggla hit the first on April 14 at Philadelphia.

--LHP Mike Minor gave up eight runs on 11 hits in four innings, leaving after facing two batters in the fifth in his second career start at Coors Field. The only other time he allowed eight runs was in his first Coors Field start on May 5, 2012. The 11 hits he allowed were a career-high done three times -- May 7 against St. Louis and Sept. 11, 2013, at Miami. His four innings were a season-low and the second fewest by a Braves starter this year. Julio Teheran pitched 3 1/3 innings May 14 at San Francisco.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a good win on what could’ve been a tough day. I’ve been in this office many times in that same situation with a loss hanging over your head.” -- Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez after a 13-10 win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer