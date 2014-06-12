Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez will be a coach for the National League when the All-Star Game is played July 15 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, who will manage the NL team, officially announced Wednesday that Gonzalez will one of two NL managers -- Pittsburgh’s Clint Hurdle is the other -- to serve as his All-Star coaches. However, Matheny actually called Gonzalez in spring training about coaching in the All-Star Game.

“To get asked, it took me about a whole five seconds to respond to Mike,” Gonzalez said before the Braves lost 8-2 to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. “It’s an honor for him to ask me that. I‘m excited to go there and try to win because of home-field advantage (in the World Series). Never been to Minnesota. Second time I’ve been an All-Star coach, so I‘m really looking forward to it.”

In 2007, when Gonzalez was a first-year manager with the Florida Marlins, Tony La Russa, then managing the Cardinals, asked Gonzalez to be one of his All-Star coaches. The All-Star Game was played in San Francisco that year.

”You never expect it,“ Gonzalez said. ”There’s so many other choices. I’ve never considered myself being one of those being asked. Both times, it comes (as) a surprise. You feel pretty good. You feel honored -- I guess that’s the best way to describe it -- to participate.

“I don’t think you could ever get ho-hum about it. If they keep asking me, I’ll keep going. I don’t think it’ll get old.”

Gonzalez took his son, Alex, to the 2007 All-Star Game. He said he will take his parents and Alex next month when he happily returns to the All-Star Game.

The Atlanta skipper quipped about being selected from a pool of National League managers, “Maybe 13 other guys said no, and they asked me and I said yes.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 5-2, 3.69 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-4, 5.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton, who left Tuesday’s game after the top of the first with a strained left hamstring, started Wednesday and went 1-for-4. Upton told manager Fredi Gonzalez he could have stayed in Tuesday’s game, but Gonzalez decided to be cautious, particularly with the spacious outfield at Coors Field. “He convinced me that he was fine,” Gonzalez said. “He told me last night, when I took him out of the game, ‘You know, it pops up every once in a while. I can play through it.’ I just didn’t like the way he was moving around. But he said, ‘I may come in tomorrow and feel great. This is just something that’s chronic.'” Gonzalez said he planned to give Upton a day off Thursday when the four-game series concludes with a day game following a night game.

--C Evan Gattis extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the ninth inning. During the streak, Gattis is hitting .383 (18-for-47) with three doubles, five homers, two RBIs and eight runs. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he planned to rest Gattis on Thursday afternoon, following a game Wednesday night, and he intends to stick with the plan of playing him about three out of every four days.

--RHP Julio Teheran allowed a career-high seven runs in 6 1/3 innings Wednesday at Colorado, and he matched his career high by giving up 10 hits for the third time. The outing ended Teheran’s career-opening streak of 47 starts allowing five or fewer runs. The last player to begin his Braves career with a longer streak was Greg Maddux with 95 straight from 1993-96.

--3B Chris Johnson went 2-for-3 with two singles Wednesday. In the first three games of the series at Colorado, Johnson is 8-for-12 (.750) with two RBIs and a run. All eight hits were singles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s really worked hard in making himself a solid catcher. Talking to him, he takes more pride in that than he does in 450-foot home runs. You see the improvement from April to May to June. I think right now he’s closing in on the most games he’s ever caught in the minor leagues, if I‘m not mistaken. ... He’s a big boy, a big body. You see the difference when you give him a day off. That next day, he’s a different guy behind the plate. He moves around more. The rest does him good... I want to keep him all year round. I don’t want to catch him so much, beat him up so much that August, September, he’s nowhere to be found.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on his plan to give C Evan Gattis regular rest, including Thursday, a day game following a night game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer