Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

DENVER -- The injury could have been worse for Atlanta Braves catcher Gerald Laird.

Colorado Rockies left fielder Corey Dickerson hit Laird in the head on his backswing after a foul ball in the eighth inning Thursday, causing Laird to leave the game.

Laird underwent tests that determined he didn’t sustain a concussion, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said, and the catcher was able to fly home to Atlanta with the team.

“I think Dickerson’s backswing got more of the jaw than the head,” Gonzalez said after the Braves lost 10-3 to the Colorado Rockies. “I think he might have dodged a bullet there.”

On the next pitch, Atlanta reliever David Carpenter hit Dickerson with a pitch and was ejected by plate umpire Jordan Baker.

“I went down and (trainer Jeff Porter) was out there and I didn’t see too much,” Laird said. “But I‘m sure none of that stuff is intentional. It’s one of those things where you foul a pitch off and it just caught me in the right spot. I mean, I have no hard feelings toward him.”

Asked whether he thought getting hit by Dickerson’s bat warranted retaliation, Laird said, ”That’s not my call. It’s one of those things that honestly, I don’t think it’s intentional when a lefty goes up there and swings and misses. Some guys have those long backswings.

“It’s not really our job to look out for them. Just don’t get caught by them. It’s one of those pitches, it’s a slider down and in and I‘m kind of close to him and I just tried to catch the ball and he swung and fouled it off and came through on his follow and just happened to hit me in the right spot. But like I said, I don’t think anything like that is intentional.”

Rockies manager Walt Weiss was tossed for arguing after Dickerson was plunked.

Carpenter said he didn’t intentionally hit Dickerson, who went 7-for-13 in the series with three doubles, one triple, one homer and five RBIs.

“If you look at the at-bats he’s had all series, the ball’s been over the plate,” Carpenter said. “He was hammering them pretty good, so we are trying to hammer him in there. I just tried to run a fastball in on him, it cut a little bit and caught him.”

An inning later, Rockies reliever Nick Masset and bench coach Tom Runnells were tossed after Masset hit Evan Gattis with a pitch. Gattis replaced Laird as the Braves’ catcher.

RECORD: 34-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 7-5, 3.32 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-5, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana allowed six runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings Thursday at Colorado. It was the third time he has allowed a season-high six runs, the last being May 26 against Boston. In two career starts at Coors Field, the other on June 10, 2012, with the Los Angeles Angels, Santana is 1-1 with a 9.75 ERA (12 innings, 13 earned runs). In those 12 innings, Santana has given up 16 hits.

--2B Tommy La Stella went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk for his seventh multi-hit game in his first 15 career games. That matches a franchise high for multi-hit games to start a career. La Stella joined a list that includes the Jose Constanza (2011), Jeff Francoeur (2005), Bill Bruton (1953), Sam Jethroe (1950) and Buster Chatham (1930).

--RHP Jordan Walden, who came off the disabled list Tuesday after missing 32 games due to a left hamstring strain, gave up two hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning with one intentional walk Thursday. In two appearances in the series at Colorado, Walden pitched a total of one inning and allowed two hits, three runs and four walks.

--C Gerald Laird left Thursday’s game in the eighth inning after he was hit in the head by Rockies LF Corey Dickerson’s backswing. Laird flew home with the Braves after tests determined he did not sustain a concussion.

--C Evan Gattis entered in the eighth inning when C Gerald Laird left with a head injury. Gattis came up with two outs in the ninth and was hit by Nick Masset’s first pitch, so Gattis’ career-high 12-game hitting streak is still intact. During the streak, Gattis is 18-for-47 (.383) with five homers and 13 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was surprised getting tossed out of the game there. I was preparing for the next hitter. You can’t let a hitter take away part of the plate. We’ve got to establish in, and I didn’t do a very good job. I tried to do it, and the ball cut on me.” -- RHP David Carpenter, who was ejected after hitting Rockies LF Corey Dickerson with a pitch. The incident occurred one pitch after Dickerson’s backswing struck Braves C Gerald Laird in the head, knocking Laird out of the game.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Gerald Laird (head) left the June 12 game. Tests determined he did not sustain a concussion.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer