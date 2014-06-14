Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- It made long-term sense for the Atlanta Braves not to break the bank to re-sign catcher Brian McCann as a free agent.

After all, he had gone through numerous injury issues in recent years and he was sure to wear down behind the plate as he approached his mid-30s.

It also seemed obvious, though, that McCann would be missed in the short term after signing a five-year $85 million deal with the New York Yankees.

That, however, hasn’t really been the case.

Evan Gattis, given a chance to be a regular catcher, has out-hit McCann so far this season and is showing steady progress behind the plate.

“He’s really worked hard to make himself a solid catcher,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “...You can see the improvement from April to May to June.”

Gattis got the majority of his starts in left field last season, when he came out of nowhere as a 27-year-old rookie to be one of baseball’s best feel-good stories. He was originally a catcher, though, and he has the power few at that position possess.

The slugger hit his 14th homer -- the most for a catcher in the majors -- and extended his hitting streak to 13 games on Friday in the Braves’ 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Gattis, who also had a single, is hitting .392 (20-for-51) during the streak and his three-run blast in the first inning off left-hander C.J. Wilson gave him 34 RBIs to go with his .284 average.

During the hitting streak, he has hit six homers and driven in 16 runs.

“Everything feels real good right now,” Gattis said. “I just have to keep it going.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 6-2, 3.09 ERA) vs. Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, 1-2, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Evan Gattis extended his hitting streak to 13 games on Friday, going 2-for-14 with his 14th homer against the Los Angeles Angels. He is hitting .392 (20-for-51) with six homers and 16 RBIs during the streak after his three-run first-inning blast off left-hander C.J. Wilson. Gattis has a .284 average and 34 RBIs.

--RF Jason Heyward was pulled in the second inning Friday after being hit on the back of the right hand by a pitch from the Angels’ C.J. Wilson leading off the game for the Braves. X-rays were negative and Heyward was listed as day-to-day with a contusion. He has reached base safely in 29 of his past 32 games and has a .299 average for the span since May 9.

--RHP Gavin Floyd tries to start putting together a winning streak as he faces the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Atlanta. He bounced back from his roughest start of the season to record his first victory since Tommy John surgery last year on Monday, allowing three hits in 6 2/3 innings at Colorado. It was his fifth time in seven starts that he had allowed two earned runs or fewer, but he had lost his first two decisions. Floyd is 2-6 with a 5.27 ERA in 10 career starts against the Angels.

--C Gerald Laird, who had his mask knocked off by an errant backswing on Thursday in Colorado, said on Friday that he was feeling good enough to play against the Los Angeles Angels during the weekend series. “I think we dodged a bullet,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Laird passing a concussion test. “I’ve been hit in the chin a few other times, but not that good,” Laird said. “It’s a little bruised and a little sore. But otherwise I feel fine.”

--LHP Alex Wood didn’t allow a run over 3 2/3 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett at Louisville on Friday night in his first start since being sent down to stretch out as a starter after spending time in the Braves bullpen. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out five. Wood threw 58 pitches, 34 of them strikes. He was 5-6 with a 3.48 ERA for the Braves in 18 games, seven of them starts at the beginning of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Aaron gave us a terrific job to win a ballgame. He’s pitching real good for us.” -- Braves manager Fred Gonzalez said RHP Aaron Harang after a 4-3 win over the Angels on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer