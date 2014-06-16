Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Jason Heyward has had more bad news than good when it comes to medical exams the past few years, but he and the Atlanta Braves caught the good kind of break this time.

The right fielder sustained nothing worse than a bruise when hit on the right hand by a pitch from the Los Angeles Angels’ C.J. Wilson on Friday night.

“It’s always good to see a player who was injured the night before get in early the next day and want to get in the lineup,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “That’s a dream for a manager.”

It would have been a nightmare for Gonzalez and Braves if Heyward sustained a fracture as was feared before X-rays came back negative.

Heyward was hot from the leadoff spot, and he picked up right where he left off, getting two hits and driving in two runs Saturday night in Atlanta’s 13-inning loss to the Angels.

“I‘m surprised at how good I felt this morning waking up,” Heyward said before that game. “Prayer works ...”

Then he hit his eighth homer and made two highlight catches to rob Mike Trout as the Braves won 7-3 Sunday night to take the interleague series.

Heyward has reached base in 31 of his past 34 games and is hitting .297 with six homers and 18 RBIs since May 9, raising his average to .255.

Heyward missed nearly a month each time after an emergency appendectomy and fractured jaw last year, and he certainly didn’t want another stint on the disabled list.

“I think it kind of spooked him a little bit,” Gonzalez said.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 2-3, 3.07 ERA) vs. Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-4, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran will try to bounce back from his worst start of the season when faces the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series in Atlanta. He allowed season highs of seven runs and 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings Wednesday at Colorado, but he still has a 2.41 ERA to go with his 6-4 record. Teheran pitched a three-hit shutout in Philadelphia on April 14, and he is 2-2 with a 3.90 ERA in five career games against the Phillies.

--C Evan Gattis extended his hitting streak to 15 games on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. He has hit .417 (25-for-53) during the streak, which is the longest by a Braves catcher since Joe Torre had a 15-game run in 1967. Gattis is batting .297 with 15 homers and 36 RBIs on the season.

--2B Tommy La Stella had his first three-hit game and drove in the lead-changing runs with two-run double in the sixth inning as the Braves defeated the Angels on Sunday. He was 3-for-3 with a walk in his ninth multi-hit game out of 16 major league games since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett. He is hitting .411 with a .446 on-base percentage.

--LHP Mike Minor allowed his eighth and ninth homers in nine starts this year, but he escaped with a no-decision Sunday against the Angels. He allowed 11 hits and three runs over five innings after giving up 11 hits and eight runs in four innings in a loss at Colorado last Tuesday. Minor struck out six and walked one as the Angels left nine runners on base against him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When I saw the 11 hits, I thought I’d pitched better than that. I guess I was lucky to hang in there and give up just three runs.” -- LHP Mike Minor, who wasn’t involved in the decision Sunday as the Braves topped the Los Angeles Angels 7-3.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer