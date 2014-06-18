Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The bullpen has taken a beating over the last four games thanks to a pair of bench-emptying 13-inning games. The ranks got a little thinner on Tuesday when right-hander David Carpenter was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

Carpenter left the game Monday after facing the first batter in his second inning. He was diagnosed with a strained right biceps. Carpenter is 4-1 with a 4.23 ERA in 34 games.

“We don’t think it’s anything major,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “When he went out there for that second inning he said he felt a little tingle. He threw a couple of pitches and Roger (McDowell, pitching coach) said he wasn’t right. I think we got him out early enough where there was no serious damage.”

The Braves recalled right-hander Pedro Beato from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill Carpenter’s spot. Beato was picked up on waivers from Cincinnai on April 3. He made one appearance for Atlanta this year and allowed one hit over 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets on April 8.

In 24 relief appearances for Gwinnett, Beato was 1-0 with a 3.49 ERA. He had 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings.

“He’s a guy who can give us two innings, possibly three if we need it,” Gonzalez said.

Beato pitched 1 2/3 innings on Tuesday. He struck out two and walked three but did not allow a run.

The Braves used all their available relievers Saturday in a 13-inning loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The only reliever who did not pitch Monday in a 13-inning loss to Philadelphia was closer Craig Kimbrel. Had the Braves needed another arm, they would have used Ervin Santana, Tuesday night’s starter, in relief and made a roster move for an emergency starter.

“Everybody goes through stretches like this,” Gonzalez said. “Whether it’s playing extra-inning games or rain delays. That’s the big-boy world. The bullpen is running on fumes, but you can’t give up. You can’t announce to the fans that you’ve run out of pitching so Ramiro Pena is going to pitch.”

Gonzalez said the key is for the starters to go deeper in the games. Julio Teheran did that on Monday when he threw eight innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 2-5, 4.25 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 5-5, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana pitched only six innings on Tuesday against the Phillies. He suffered from an elevated pitch count (110) and allowed the leadoff batter to reach in five innings. Santana (5-4) was hurt by the bottom of the order, with the No. 7 and No. 8 hitters going 4-for-6. The Braves have lost his last three starts.

--RHP David Carpenter was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right biceps. Carpenter left the game Monday after facing the first batter in his second inning. “We don’t think it’s anything major,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “When he went out there for that second inning he said he felt a little tingle. He threw a couple of pitches and Roger (McDowell, pitching coach) said he wasn’t right. I think we got him out early enough where there was no serious damage.”

--RHP Pedro Beato was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace RHP David Carpenter, who was placed on the 15-day DL with a strained right biceps. Beato was 1-0 with a 3.49 ERA in 24 relief appearances for Gwinnett. He made one relief appearance for Atlanta on April 8 and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings of a 4-0 loss to the Mets. The Braves didn’t waste a chance to use him; Beato pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out two and walking three.

--1B Freddie Freeman has a double in each of his last four games. The first-inning two-bagger Tuesday was Freeman’s only hit and he struck out twice. He flew out with runners on the corners and two outs in the third to kill a rally. Freeman is hitting .333 (7-for-21) in the five games on the current homestand.

--LF Justin Upton left the game in the seventh inning complaining of dizziness. Upton mentioned he wasn’t feeling well early but tried to play through the problem. “He didn’t seem sick. He didn’t have a fever. He said he was dizzy,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. Upton was 0-for-3.

--RHP Aaron Harang (5-5, 3.20 ERA) ended a five-start winless drought by beating the Angels on June 13, when he allowed one run over six innings. The veteran, picked up after he was released by Cleveland in spring training, will make his 15th start Wednesday -- the first against the Philadelphia Phillies since 2012. Harang is 4-2 with a 4.85 ERA in 13 career games, 12 starts, against the Phils.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We don’t think it’s anything major. When he went out there for that second inning he said he felt a little tingle. He threw a couple of pitches and Roger (McDowell, pitching coach) said he wasn’t right. I think we got him out early enough where there was no serious damage.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Dave Carpenter, who was placed on the DL with discomfort in his biceps.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Carpenter (right biceps discomfort) left the June 16 game and was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Pedro Beato

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer