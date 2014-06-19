Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Rookie second baseman Tommy La Stella will get his shot leading off for the Atlanta Braves.

“I don’t do things just knee-jerk,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of dropping Jason Heyward to fifth and putting La Stella at the top of the order for Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia.

Heyward took over the leadoff spot in late July 2013, and he held it until Wednesday.

In reality, Gonzalez believes he is better suited to be in the middle of the Braves’ order.

La Stella, promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 27, lacks speed, but draws walks and rarely strikes out.

“He (may not be) a base stealer or a base burner, but I think he runs the bases well enough to put him out there in the leadoff spot and do his thing,” Gonzalez said. “He doesn’t have to change anything with his approach.”

La Stella was hitless for the second straight game in Wednesday’s 10-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, but he did draw a walk. He is batting .343 with a .410 on-base percentage and has eight walks to seven strikeouts.

Heyward hadn’t been as effective in the leadoff spot as last season, when he hit .322 with a .403 on-base percentage in 30 games. He was hitting .254 there with a .334 on-base percentage.

Dropped to fifth, Heyward was doubled in two at-bats and also walked twice Wednesday as the Phillies completed a three-game series sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-35

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, 1-2, 2.98 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-3, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton didn’t play in the series finale against the Phillies after leaving the game the night before because of dizziness following the sixth inning. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he wanted to give Upton the day off with the temperature in the 90s. “(I feel) a little bit off,” Upton said. “My strength is a little bit down. Other than that, I feel pretty good. ... We’ll see how long it lingers, but for the most part, I‘m hoping I can get back to (feeling like) myself in the next couple days.”

--C Evan Gattis extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a first-inning homer Wednesday against the Phillies. The blast was his 16th of the season. He is batting .391 with three doubles, eight homers and 20 RBIs during the streak, raising his average from .240 to .294.

--RHP Gavin Floyd, who made one of his three starts against the Nationals last season before needing Tommy John elbow surgery while with the White Sox, will start the opener of a four-game series at Washington on Thursday night. He gave up more than three earned runs in a start for the first time as a Brave in his last outing, but he still managed to last 6 1/3 innings. Atlanta’s taxed bullpen could use another long outing from Floyd, who is 1-2 with a 2.98 ERA in eight games with the Braves.

--LHP Jonny Venters, trying to come back from his second Tommy John elbow surgery, continued to have soreness when he resumed a throwing program last week in Florida. Venters went to Dr. James Andrews to be checked out and said Wednesday that an MRI found no damage to the transplanted ligament. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection and will rest for three to five weeks before trying to throw again.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seemed like they were all over my breaking ball.” -- RHP Aaron Harang, who gave up nine runs (eight earned) on 13 hits in five innings Wednesday during the Braves’ 10-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Justin Upton (dizziness) left the June 17 game, and he didn’t play June 18. He is day-to-day.

--RHP David Carpenter (strained right biceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He won’t resume throwing before early July.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Pedro Beato

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer