Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Justin Upton isn’t entirely sure what’s wrong with him, but the outfielder feels like he’s made enough strides to get back into the lineup for the Atlanta Braves. His manager wants to take a wait-and-see approach.

Upton left Atlanta’s game Tuesday with dizziness and since then has felt several inner-ear symptoms. Thursday, however, Upton worked out before the game and felt much better. He would pinch-hit in the eighth inning.

“I swung, ran about eight sprints and got a good sweat going,” he said. “I’ve dealt with inner-ear stuff before, and honestly, I hope it’s that and it will blow over in the next couple of days.”

The Braves played a series in Colorado last week, and Upton thinks the altitude could have had an effect on his balance.

“Who knows? But Denver can do some things to you,” he said. “It’s one of those things where if you’re a little bit off, you feel it.”

Manager Fredi Gonzalez hopes to get Upton, who is tied for sixth in the National League with 14 home runs, back into the lineup soon, but is fine with giving his outfielder another day of rest.

“He’s feeling better, and that’s a positive,” Gonzalez said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor 2-4, 4.42 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg 6-5, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor hasn’t won since May 19, with two losses and three no-decisions on his ledger since then. He’s facing a team in Washington that he’s had difficulty with over his career. Minor is 1-2 in six career appearances against the Nationals, and last year was rocked for five runs and nine hits in his lone start against Washington.

--RHP Gavin Floyd suffered a fractured right olecranon -- a small bone at the end of the elbow -- during Thursday’s win over Washington. After the first pitch of the seventh inning, Floyd called out the Atlanta trainer and then walked off the field after flexing his pitching elbow. Floyd missed nearly all of 2013 and the first month of 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

--RHP Pedro Beato was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a sore right elbow. Beato made two appearances in his brief stint in Atlanta since being called up from Triple-A Gwinett on Tuesday. Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said the injury was “nothing major.”

--C Evan Gattis extended his career-high hitting streak to 18 games with a fourth-inning single. Gattis holds the longest active hitting streak in the majors and hitting nearly .400 (29-for-74) during the run.

--RHP Juan Jaime was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. He replaces RHP Pedro Beato, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a sore right elbow.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s one pitch. What a shame. The guy comes all the way back from Tommy John. It’s two different things -- one doesn’t affect the other ... I feel for the young man.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez on RHP Gavin Floyd, who suffered a fractured right olecranon -- a small bone at the end of the elbow -- during Thursday’s win over Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (elbow) fractured his elbow June 19. He will fly back to Atlanta and have his arm examined by team doctors to determine the extent of the injury and the amount of time he will miss.

--OF Justin Upton (dizziness) left the June 17 game, and did not play June 18. He is day-to-day. Upton hit in the cage and ran sprints June 19, saying he felt much better and that he hoped to return to the lineup June 20.

--RHP Pedro Beato (elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 19 after just two appearances since being recalled from Triple-A. The Braves said the injury was soreness and nothing they feared as major.

--RHP David Carpenter (strained right biceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He won’t resume throwing before early July.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Juan Jaime

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer