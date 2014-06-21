Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Rookie second baseman Tommy La Stella has been rather stellar since taking over the starting spot for veteran Dan Uggla.

He had hits in 16 of his first 21 games with nine multi-hit games. On top of that, he has been used as the leadoff hitter, something he did not do a lot in the minors.

“He has done fine,” said Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, whose team took over first with a 6-4 win on Friday in 13 innings at Washington. “He has done exactly what we expected him to do.”

He had two hits in his major league debut on May 28 in Boston against the Red Sox. He was the first Atlanta player in four years to get two hits in his first big league game.

“It has been an awesome experience for me and my family,” said La Stella. “It was a long road to get here. Once you are here, you enjoy it as much as you can.”

La Stella was drafted in the eighth round in 2011 by the Braves out of Coastal Carolina, a member of the Big South Conference. His parents were slated to attend Friday’s game in Washington.

“The grind of the minor leagues ... if have never gone through it, you will never know how difficult it is,” he said.

La Stella led off and played second and had a double in four at-bats and is now hitting .329.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-4, 2.31 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 5-2, 3.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor was the starter for the Braves on Friday against the Nationals. He had not won since May 19 and had two losses in three no-decisions during that stretch. “I could throw pretty much what I wanted. I felt good,” said Minor, who had a season-high 11 strikeouts and allowed just two runs in seven innings. He did not figure in the decision as the Braves won, 6-4, in 13 innings.

--RHP Julio Teheran, who has made nine starts this season, will get the ball for the Saturday night game that will be broadcast nationally by FOX. In 105 innings, he has allowed just 77 hits.

--2B Tommy La Stella is adjusting to the big-league level as a rookie since he took over for veteran Dan Uggla. A product of Coastal Carolina in the Division I Big South Conference, he started and led off on Friday and was 1-for-4. He is now hitting .329.

--C Evan Gattis got a single in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, the best among catchers in team history. What has been the key for him? “A year more maturing at the major league level,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez.

--LHP Alex Wood will take the place in the starting rotation for the injured Gavin Floyd. Wood will start on Wednesday for the Braves against the Houston Astros, according to manager Fredi Gonzalez. Wood will be called up from Triple-A.

--LHP Ryan Buchter made his major league debut on Friday against the Nationals. He pitched a scoreless 12th inning and was credited with the win as Atlanta won, 6-4, in 13 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You are going to have to use them sooner or later. Get them in there so they don’t have to sit around and think about it. I can’t complain. They did a terrific job.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after RHP Juan Jaime and LHP Ryan Buchter made their major league debuts in Friday’s win.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) was placed on the disabled list June 20. He was injured June 19. He flew back to Atlanta June 20 to have his arm examined by team doctors to determine the extent of the injury and the amount of time he will miss. Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez feels Floyd could be out for the year.

--LF Justin Upton (dizziness) left the June 17 game, and did not play June 18. Upton hit in the cage and ran sprints June 19. He was not feeling well before the game June 20. Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez wanted Upton to be checked out.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. The injury was believed to be minor.

--RHP David Carpenter (strained right biceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He won’t resume throwing before early July.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Ryan Buchter

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer