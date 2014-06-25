Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez inserted center fielder B.J. Upton atop his batting order for the first time this season, part of several lineup tweaks aimed to kick start the offense and take advantage of the designated hitter that comes with playing interleague road games.

Upton had 849 career plate appearances batting leadoff before smacking a solo home run off Astros right-hander Scott Feldman in the third inning of the Braves’ 3-2 win Tuesday night. Second baseman Tommy La Stella hit second for the first time this season while Evan Gattis served as the designated hitter for the first time after logging five consecutive starts behind the plate. The Braves had the day off Monday.

“He gives us an option up there,” Gonzalez said of Upton. “He can do a lot of stuff up there; if he gets on he can steal a base. We’ll see how it plays out. I‘m not one for a jerk reaction type of deal. I’ll give it a few games. I can’t tell you off the top of my head how many games but we’ll let it play out a little bit.”

Gattis had a 20-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday thus the timing of the trip to Houston proved fortuitous. The Braves were able to keep Gattis in play offensively while limiting his wear and tear defensively.

”This was the first time he played five games in a row,“ Gonzalez said. ”I knew we had an off day Monday and we were going to DH him maybe a couple of times so he’d get a little rest and keep his bat in the lineup.

“Anytime we get a chance to give him a breather and keep his bat in the lineup as the DH, we’ll take advantage of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 5-6, 3.43 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 4-5, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will make his eighth start of the season against the Astros on Wednesday. Wood is 5-6 with a 3.43 ERA with the Braves this season, serving as both a starter and a reliever. With RHP Gavin Floyd lost to an elbow injury, Wood will fill the void in the rotation. Wood was optioned to Gwinnett on June 10 to make room for RHP Jordan Walden.

--LHP Ryan Buchter was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for LHP Alex Wood. Buchter was recalled on June 20 and made his major league debut that same day, earning the victory with a scoreless 12th inning against the Washington Nationals. Buchter made the opening-day roster but did not appear in a game with the Braves. He is 2-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 27 relief appearances with Gwinnett this season.

--RHP Aaron Harang has won each of his seven starts against the Astros, which ties Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright for the longest active winning streak against Houston. By allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings, Harang also recorded his sixth consecutive quality start against the Astros. He improved to 6-0 with a 1.77 ERA over the six-start span.

--CF B.J. Upton and LF Justin Upton homered in the same game as teammates for the fourth time, tying a major league record by sibling teammates. Jason and Jeremy Giambi and Vladimir and Wilton Guerrero also accomplished the feat. B.J. Upton smacked a solo home run to left field in the third inning; Justin Upton followed with a solo homer to left-center in the fourth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first three or four innings it didn’t look like he had the command that he finished the game with. Pitchers struggle sometimes, whether it’s mechanically or just the feel for it. He didn’t panic the first four innings and then the fifth and sixth innings he was really, really sharp.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, of RHP Aaron Harang, who allowed two runs on six hits to record his sixth consecutive quality start against the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He was injured June 19. He flew back to Atlanta on June 20 to have his arm examined by team doctors to determine the extent of the injury and the amount of time he will miss. Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez feels Floyd could be out for the year.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. The injury was believed to be minor.

--RHP David Carpenter (strained right biceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He won’t resume throwing before early July.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Juan Jaime

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer