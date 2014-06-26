Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- For a second consecutive night the Atlanta Braves rode a strong performance from their starting pitcher to victory, efforts that continue to provide a recently overworked bullpen some need rest.

Left-hander Alex Wood worked seven shutout innings in the Braves’ 4-0 win on Wednesday after right-hander Aaron Harang logged six solid frames in a 3-2 win in the series opener on Tuesday night. The Braves have used five different relievers to work the five remaining innings, with each working a scoreless frame in support of the starting pitcher.

Only the Tigers and Reds had logged fewer bullpen innings than the Braves’ 210 entering Wednesday, but the tide has turned of late thanks to a trio of 13-inning affairs against the Angels, Phillies and Nationals all since June 14. Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez remains watchful of the workload yet mindful of the effectiveness of his relief corps, a bullpen with a 2.4 WAR (eighth in the majors) and a league-leading 27 saves.

”You feel like your bullpen is catching up,“ Gonzalez said. ”We feel like we’re more rested than we have been in five or six days.

“To make a decision you’ve got to take all that in. But you don’t want to go into the 10th inning and get the microphone and tell the fans, ‘Hey, we ran out of pitching and there are three guys down there that have thrown two days in a row and I don’t want to use them.’ You’ve got to use them. Maybe the next day you lean on your starter a little bit more.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-4, 4.20 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 7-5, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton homered for a second consecutive game and is hitting .271 (32-for-118) with seven home runs and 24 RBIs over his last 32 games. Upton also recorded three RBIs to bump his club-leading total to 42. His 16 home runs are tied with C Evan Gattis for the team lead.

--1B Freddie Freeman was hit on the right elbow by a pitch from Astros LHP Darin Downs and exited the game in the eighth inning. Preliminary x-rays were unavailable immediately following the game. The bottom of the eighth inning marked the first time he wasn’t in the field this season. Freeman, Cubs SS Starlin Castro and Giants OF Hunter Pence are the only players in the National League to start every game for their respective teams this season.

--LHP Alex Wood worked seven shutout innings in his first start following his recall from Triple-A Gwinnett. Wood allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out four in his first start since May 4. He has worked at least seven innings in five of his eight starts this season and improved to 3-5 with a 2.60 ERA as a starter in 2014.

--RHP Juan Jaime recorded his third scoreless outing in as many appearances since making his major league debut on June 20 at Washington. Jaime worked the ninth inning against the Astros, retiring the side in order including strikeouts of Astros RF George Springer and Astros 1B Jon Singleton. Jaime has five strikeouts in three innings pitched.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt good. It felt good to be back out there and be back on the mound with these guys, and I was just hoping I could go long and not have to weigh the bullpen down. Fortunately I was able to go as deep as I could.” -- Braves LHP Alex Wood after a 4-0 win over Houston on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right elbow) was hit by a pitch and exited the game June 25. Preliminary X-rays were unavailable immediately following the game.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. The injury was believed to be minor.

--RHP David Carpenter (strained right biceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He won’t resume throwing before early July.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Juan Jaime

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer