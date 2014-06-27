Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- In advance of the series opener Tuesday, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez acknowledged that there was no specific timetable for experimenting with center fielder B.J. Upton in the leadoff spot. After the Braves completed their three-game series against the Astros on Thursday with a 6-1 loss but a series win, Gonzalez maintained that stance.

Upton closed the series 3-for-12 with three runs scored, a double, a home run and one stolen base.

The Braves didn’t necessarily break free from their offensive doldrums, scoring eight runs in the three games, but Upton did appear to provide feisty at-bats stationed atop the order.

Right fielder Jason Heyward spent 68 games leading off and hit fifth against the Astros. Bunching Heyward and left fielder Justin Upton together behind slugging catcher Evan Gattis appears to give the Braves additional thump in the heart of their order, although that power potential didn’t necessarily overwhelm the Astros. Atlanta recorded 10 extra-base hits in the series, nine by Gattis and the Braves outfielders.

With his 12th stolen base on Thursday, B.J. Upton widened his team lead. If he can elevate his on-base percentage to a reasonable level, Gonzalez will likely feel inclined to keep the experiment ongoing.

“He did fine,” Gonzalez said of Upton, who’s logged more plate appearances batting first than any other spot in the order excluding the two-hole. “He got on base every single (game), scored some runs. I see a little different game. I’ve seen him try to bunt for base hits. We’re going to let it run its course.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-5, 2.41 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 3-7, 4.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton recorded an extra-base hit in each game of the Houston series, including a pair of home runs and a double, which came in the fifth inning of the series finale on Thursday. Upton closed the series 4-for-11 with four RBIs and is batting .279 with seven homers and 24 RBIs over his last 33 games.

--1B Freddie Freeman returned to the starting lineup after exiting in the eighth inning on Wednesday night having been hit in the right elbow by a pitch from Astros LHP Darin Downs. Freeman finished 1-for-4 and remains one of only three players in the National League to start every team game this season (Cubs SS Starlin Castro; Giants RF Hunter Pence).

--LHP Mike Minor allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings, falling to 2-7 in 13 career interleague starts. Minor has allowed more than five earned runs only two other times this season, both coming in starts that lasted fewer than five innings. The appearance against the Astros was the third of his career and his first since 2011.

--DH Evan Gattis served as the designated hitter for the second time during the series with the Astros and finished 1-for-4 with a double. Gattis recorded three hits in the series, all doubles, and is batting .276 (8-for-29) on the Braves’ 11-game road trip.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re above .500 on this road trip. It’s going to be important for us to go into Philly and try to win that one also. A split in DC, a series win here and a series win in Philly, going back home we should be really confident.” -- Braves LF Justin Upton after a loss in Houston on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. The injury was believed to be minor.

--RHP David Carpenter (strained right biceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He won’t resume throwing before early July.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Juan Jaime

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer