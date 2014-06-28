Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Ten pitches into Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman gave his team a lead with a three-run homer to center field.

He added an RBI double in the second, and the Braves went on to a 4-3 victory. Freeman finished 3-for-5 and equaled his season high of four RBIs, while falling a triple short of the cycle.

“This is the way he can carry a club,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Now we need to get a couple other guys the same way. ... He can do this. He can put a four-RBI game against anybody, really.”

Freeman, a .286 hitter this season and a .285 hitter for his four years in the majors, says his approach at the plate is simple.

“Swing at strikes,” he said. “That’s mine, every single day. I don’t really have a game plan going into anybody. I just kind of put down a swing and hope for the best.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Braves (RHP Ervin Santana 5-5, 4.15 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez 3-6, 4.41 ERA); Braves (RHP David Hale, 3-2, 2.72 ERA) at Phillies (Sean O‘Sullivan 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana, the starter in the first game of Saturday’s double-header, lost 4-1 to Washington in his last start, his third straight defeat. Santana, whose last victory came on May 31 against Miami, went six innings against the Nationals, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking one. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia.

--RHP David Hale will be making his fifth start of the season, and his first since April 26, in the second game of Saturday’s double-header. Hale, who has come out of the bullpen 19 times, is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA in three career appearances against Philadelphia, including one start.

--RHP Julio Teheran ended a personal two-game losing streak Friday, going seven innings against the Phillies and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits, while striking out nine. He didn’t walk a batter, as he improved to 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in three starts against Philadelphia this season. He also has thrown a quality start in 15 of his 17 outings, equaling Seattle’s Felix Hernandez and the New York Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka for the most quality starts in the majors.

--1B Freddie Freeman went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs Friday against Philadelphia, his sixth multi-hit game in his last 12 and his 24th overall. His homer, a three-run shot in the first inning, was his first in 19 career at-bats against Phillies pitcher Kyle Kendrick.

--C Evan Gattis left Friday’s game in the first inning with a right rhomboid spasm. He is listed as day to day, though manager Fredi Gonzalez is holding out hope the .290-hitting Gattis will be available for the second game of Saturday’s double-header. Gattis was more circumspect, saying only that he will know more about his condition on Saturday.

--2B Dan Uggla made only his sixth start since May 7 on Friday against Philadelphia and went 1-for-4. His fourth-inning single snapped an 0-for-15 slump. It was his first hit since May 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You feel confidence and you didn’t even go (out) for the first inning. That’s what I felt today. I got the support of the guys and just tried to do my job.” -- RHP Julio Teheran, who improved to 2-0 with an 0.75 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (right rhomboid spasm) left the June 27 game. He is listed as day to day, though manager Fredi Gonzalez is holding out hope Gattis will be available for the second game of the June 28 double-header. Gattis was more circumspect, saying only that he will know more about his condition on June 28.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. The injury was believed to be minor.

--RHP David Carpenter (strained right biceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He won’t resume throwing before early July.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Juan Jaime

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer