Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Just 11 days ago, the Braves set off to embark on a season-long 11-game road trip with low spirits after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series at Turner Field.

What a difference 11 days can make.

Since being swept, the Braves have rattled off eight wins in 11 games and capped off their road swing with a four-games-in-three-days sweep over ... the Phillies.

Surprisingly, they’ve done it mostly without the help of the biggest weapon in their offensive arsenal -- the home run. Atlanta, fourth in the National League in homers, has just six long balls in its last 11 games.

“It’s a little bit out of character for us,” B.J. Upton said following the Braves’ 3-2 win over the Phillies on Sunday. “You usually see the home runs, but we’ve pieced together the hits when we needed to, especially with runners in scoring position.”

And putting up 3.6 runs per game (exactly on par with its season-long average) in its last 11 games, Atlanta’s offense isn’t really slowing because of it.

“This four-game series, our offense has started to come together,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “We got a lot of hits but not a lot of homers. ... Hopefully we can keep that going.”

Of course, Freeman doesn’t mean he’s hoping the Braves will stop hitting homers, but it’s encouraging for the club to get production in other ways. Atlanta’s .241 average (12th), .304 on-base percentage (13th) and 3.6 runs per game (14th) all rank among the worst in the NL.

Now it’s time for the Braves to take that offensive boost back with them to Turner Field, where they begin a six-game homestand with the Mets and Diamondbacks on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-38

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 3-8, 4.45 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-5, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor will start Monday for the first-place Braves against the NL East rival Mets. The southpaw has had a rough go of late, with a 7.36 ERA in his last four starts. Opponents have hit the cover off the ball against him in that span, batting .346 and slugging .596. Monday might be another tough matchup for Minor, whose 4.88 career ERA against the Mets is the highest of any divisional opponent.

--RHP Aaron Harang was the king of damage control in the Braves’ 3-2 win over the Phillies on Sunday. Harang allowed 11 hits and two walks but limited the Phils to just two runs over seven innings while earning his seventh victory. Manager Fredi Gonzalez labeled him a “wily veteran,” and that’s exactly what he’s been for Atlanta this year. After his crafty performance Sunday, his ERA is down to 3.69 in a rotation that has likely lost three of its starting pitchers (Brandon Beachy, Kris Medlen, Gavin Floyd) for the season.

--1B Freddie Freeman extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a single in Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Phillies. Freeman has been one of Atlanta’s few consistent offensive threats this season, leading the team in average (.291) and on-base percentage (.382) and sitting third in slugging (.500). The 24-year-old is knocking on the door of his second straight All-Star selection.

--C Evan Gattis (sore upper back) did not play for a third straight game Sunday against the Phillies and is still considered day-to-day. The backstop is scheduled to undergo an MRI when the Braves return home on Monday. Atlanta would like to avoid a DL stint for one of its best offensive weapons and is going one pitcher short in the bullpen while carrying a third catcher, Christian Bethancourt, who was called up Saturday.

--RHP Gus Schlosser was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday for a doubleheader then was sent back down Sunday. He made the Opening Day roster, but was sent back down after posting a 4.91 ERA in 11 innings. Schlosser went 4-3 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts for Gwinnett.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t ask for more. We pitched well all series, swung the bats and had some timely hitting.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (right rhomboid spasm) left the June 27 game. He did not play for a third straight game on June 29 and is scheduled to have an MRI when the Braves return home June 30.

--RHP David Carpenter (strained right biceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He was sent on a rehab assignment June 28 to Triple-A Gwinnett.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. The injury was believed to be minor.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He won’t resume throwing before early July.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer