Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves were hoping catcher Evan Gattis could avoid a trip to the disabled list. Now they are just hoping he won’t be on the DL too long.

“You never know until the MRI,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

The MRI on Monday revealed that Gattis has a bulging thoracic disk in his back and he will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday.

“I don’t know what the timetable is yet, but I don’t think it will be too long term,” Gattis said.

The Braves fan favorite will get an epidural shot to ease the pain and then hope that rest takes care of the situation.

“Apparently 95 percent of these resolve themselves without surgery,” Gattis said.

The slugger was injured swinging through a changeup in his first at-bat Friday in Philadelphia. He had a 20-game hitting streak recently and leads all major league catchers with 16 home runs.

The loss of Gattis is a blow to the Braves, who are in first place in the National League East despite an offense that had been sputtering even with him.

Gattis was batting .290 and had 39 RBIs in 63 games.

In Gattis’ absence, the Braves will split catching duties between veteran Gerald Laird and rookie Christian Bethancourt.

Bethancourt has started two games since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday and is 2-for-7. He reached base twice on Monday, once when hit by a pitch, and scored a run in the Braves’ 5-3 comeback victory over the New York Mets.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-38

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Mets (RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, 3-2, 3.23 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-5, 4.50 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF B.J. Upton was 2-for-4 with a walk and run scored on Monday, and has a seven-game hitting streak since moving to the leadoff spot. He is 8-for-30 with a double, triple and home run during the streak, but his average is still just .209.

--C Evan Gattis has a bulging thoracic disk in his back and will be placed on the disabled list Tuesday. An MRI on Monday revealed the seriousness of the injury. He will have an epidural shot and then rest. Surgery is not expected to be necessary. Gattis was hurt in the first inning Friday swinging at a pitch in Philadelphia.

--LHP Mike Minor, who is 4-2 with a 4.88 ERA in nine career outings against the Mets, will start the middle game of the three-game series in Atlanta on Tuesday night. He has struggled of late, posting a 7.36 ERA in his past four starts as opponents have batted .346 and slugged .596. Minor, who missed the first month of the season recovering from shoulder tendinitis, is 2-5 with a 4.50 ERA.

--RHP David Carpenter struck out all three batters he faced Monday in his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett and is expected to be activated when eligible on Wednesday. He went on the disabled list on June 17 because of a strained right biceps. Carpenter has made 34 relief appearances for the Braves, posting a 4.23 ERA while going 4-1 with two saves.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you put the ball in play, funning things happen.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after his team scored four runs in the eighth inning with the help of three Mets errors in a 5-3 victory over New York on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis has a bulging thoracic disk in his back and will be placed on the disabled list on July 1. An MRI on June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury, and he will rest after getting an epidural shot. Surgery is not expected to be necessary. Gattis was hurt in the first inning June 27 swinging at a pitch in Philadelphia.

--RHP David Carpenter (strained right biceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He struck out all three batters he faced June 30 in his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett. He is expected to be activated when eligible on July 2.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. The injury was believed to be minor.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He won’t resume throwing before early July.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer