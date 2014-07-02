Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves have become more selective at the plate and the patience has been rewarded with victories.

The Braves have won eight of their last nine games and during that time have been pegged for double-digit strikeouts only twice.

“Funny things happen when you put the ball in play,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I can hear my father saying it now.”

The Braves rank No. 2 in the National League in strikeouts; only Miami has fanned more often. But the pace has slowed during this recent stretch of success that saw Atlanta take two-of-three against Houston and sweep four games against the Phillies, all on the road.

“It’s something we’ve been preaching for two years,” Gonzalez said. “When you’re going good offensively, you’ll put the ball in play.”

Atlanta has two of the league’s strikeout kings. Outfielders B.J. Upton has struck out 100 times and Justin Upton has struck out 90 times.

Gonzalez said players were taking a different approach at the plate, especially when getting behind in the count. He used the example of first baseman Freddie Freeman, who got behind with two quick strikes on Monday, only to respond with a sacrifice fly.

“You’re going to strike out,” Gonzalez said. “With the power arms we face, it’s going to happen. Lately we’ve been picking up the runs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-38

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 1-4, 3.62 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran 7-5, 2.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran (7-5, 2.34 ERA) ended a three-game winless streak by beating the Phillies on June 27 by allowing one run over seven innings. Teheran is 1-0 with a 3.05 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, with his last win against New York coming on Aug. 9, 2011. Teheran has been especially tough at Turner Field, compiling a 1.22 ERA in eight home starts.

--C Evan Gattis was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a bulging thoracic disk. He will have an epidural and be re-evaluated in four or five days. Gattis was batting .290 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs in 63 games.

--RHP Juan Jaime was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, his second trip to the big-league club this season. Jaime appeared in four games and allowed one run on one hit (a solo home run) in four innings, with seven strikeouts. He has not pitched at Turner Field.

--LHP Mike Minor not only failed to win his first game since May 19th, he could not out of the fifth inning. He pitched just 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on nine hits, two of them home runs. He failed to pitch five innings for the third time this season. Minor was able to single and knocked in his second run of the season to ignite a three-run rally.

--CF B.J. Upton singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games, his longest as a Brave. Upton has hit safely in every game since being moved into the leadoff spot on June 24 against Houston. Upton also stole his 13th base, one more than he had for the entire 2013 season.

--RHP Craig Kimbrel struck out the side on Tuesday to earn his 26th save. It was the 24th time of his career he’s faced three or more batters in an inning and struck out every batter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d say the MVP is the bullpen. To cover 4 2/3 innings in a one-run game is some pretty awesome pitching.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez after a 5-4 win over the Mets on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk in back) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. An MRI exam June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury, and he will rest after getting an epidural shot. Surgery is not expected to be necessary.

--RHP David Carpenter (strained right biceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He struck out all three batters he faced June 30 in his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett. He is expected to be activated when eligible on July 2.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. The injury was believed to be minor.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Juan Jaime

CATCHERS:

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer