Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves have won eight straight games, their longest streak of the year, and have done it without the long ball.

Over the last 15 games, the Braves have gone 12-3 and hit only six home runs. That’s surprising for a team that ranks fourth in the National League in home runs.

On Friday night, the Braves beat Arizona 4-1 by accumulating 11 hits, none of them leaving the yard. Only two of the hits went for extra bases.

“It’s contagious,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “You see guys playing situational baseball. Jason (Heyward) got an RBI with a fielder’s choice by putting the ball in play in the middle of the diamond. I like what I‘m seeing from our offense.”

The Braves have also been producing runs with two outs. On Friday night, left fielder Justin Upton checked his swing on a third strike and drew a bases-loaded walk on the next pitch. On Wednesday night, third baseman Chris Johnson fought back from a two-strike count to get a bases-loaded double.

“Sometimes you get (two-out hits) and sometimes you don‘t,” Gonzalez said. “At the end of the day you’re probably not getting as many as you think. Sometimes it seems like you’re getting some big ones.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-38

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Michael Bolsinger, 1-4, 4.53 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 7-6, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang (7-6, 3.69) has won three of his last four starts, including the most recent seven-inning stint at Philadelphia on June 29. Harang lost a 6-5 decision to Arizona on June 8 when he allowed three runs in six innings. Harang is 3-9 with a 3.27 ERA in 18 career appearances, 17 starts, against the Diamondbacks.

--RHP Ervin Santana (7-5) allowed a pair of runs over 7 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. It marked the seventh time he’s allowed two or fewer runs. Santana is 5-0 when holding the opposition to two or fewer runs. He improved to 3-0 against Arizona.

--CF B.J. Upton matched his career best by extending his hitting streak to 10 games with a leadoff single. Upton had two hits for the 12th time this season and stole his team-leading 14th base. Since moving to the leadoff spot on June 24, he’s scored a team-high eight runs.

--1B Freddie Freeman now has 26 multi-hit games, giving him 160 for his career. Freeman drove in two runs, the 60th time in his career that he’s had a game with two hits and two RBIs. Over the last eight games, Freeman is 10-for-27.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything is going my way back again. I just have to keep my mind positive and keep working down in the zone.” -- RHP Ervin Santana, who won his second straight start.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk in back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. An MRI exam June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury, and he will rest after getting an epidural shot. Surgery is not expected to be necessary.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. The injury was believed to be minor.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer