Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Shortstop Andrelton Simmons is widely considered the best fielding shortstop in baseball. He won his first Gold Glove a year ago in his second season in the major leagues. That’s why it was almost startling to see a pair of errors by his name in a boxscore.

Simmons had two errors in the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Diamondbacks, but came back to drive in a career-high four runs and spark the Braves to their ninth straight victory.

“I‘m just glad we got the win,” Simmons said.

Simmons has made eight errors this year. He had only 14 a year ago.

“He doesn’t like to give up runs,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He feels like he let the team down, like he let the pitcher down. That’s his pride.”

Simmons continues to show tremendous range and a rifle arm. A year ago, he saved 41 runs, 12 more than any other shortstop in the league. Atlanta radio broadcaster Jim Powell says shortstop is “where ground balls go to die” when Simmons is in the field.

“He’s a terrific player but sometimes you make errors,” Gonzalez said. “He told me he was embarrassed. I told him, ‘You’ve got a long career ahead of you and that won’t be the last time you make two errors in an inning. Don’t worry about it.'”

Simons has been a steady offensive contributor. He is batting .265 with 29 RBIs and has been a solid No. 2 hitter since center fielder B.J. Upton was moved to the leadoff spot two weeks ago. He went 2-for-4 on Sunday and now has five straight two-hit games. Simmons was 11-for-24 on the 10-game homestand and 6-for-12 against the Diamondbacks. Simmons has hit safely in six straight games.

Simmons is also the second-toughest player to strike out in the National League, fanning 31 times in 310 at-bats.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-5, 4.73 ERA) at Mets (RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, 3-3, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Craig Kimbrel was named to his fourth straight All-Star Game on Sunday. He currently leads the majors with 27 saves while posting a 2.04 ERA, 60 strikeouts and just 18 hits allowed.

--RHP Julio Teheran will replace RHP Jeff Samardzija, who was voted to the National League All-Star team as a member of the Chicago Cubs before he was dealt to the Oakland A’s on Saturday. “This was my goal at the start of this season, I wanted to go to (the All-Star Game),” Teheran said. “It’s something I’ve been watching since I was a little kid. I just feel now that my dream has come true.”

--1B Freddie Freeman was named a reserve infielder for the National League All-Star team on Sunday. “This is truly an honor to be voted by the players. It’s something I don’t take lightly,” Freeman said. “Hopefully, we’ll make it through these next seven games and get there healthy.”

--LHP Mike Minor (2-5, 4.73 ERA) will get a rematch with Mets’ RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka; the two went head-to-head on July 1 in Atlanta, with the Braves winning 5-4. But Minor did not get the decision and is searching for his first win since May 19. His ERA over the last 30 days is 7.52. Part of the trouble has been allowing home runs; he allowed two in his last start, the 18th time in his career that he’s done that, and resulting in an 0-9 record. Minor is 4-2 with a 5.14 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets.

--LHP Alex Wood continues to be victimized by lack of support. He lost 3-1 on Sunday, which marked the seventh start in which he’s received one or fewer runs of support. Atlanta is scoring only a team-low 1.8 runs per game when Wood starts. He allowed three hits over seven innings, one of them a two-run homer to 1B Paul Goldschmidt that determined the outcome.

--CF B.J. Upton saw his career-long 11-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday. Upton was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Upton hit .283 (13-for-46) with a double, two triples, one home run and four RBIs during the streak.

--3B Chris Johnson ended a 0-for-11 slide with an RBI single in the fourth inning, his 28th RBI of the year. Nine of those have come against left-handers, against whom he’s batting a league-leading .423. But Johnson struck out in a key spot in the eighth inning with one out and runners on the corners.

--SS Andrelton Simmons went 2-for-4 on Sunday and now has five straight two-hit games. Simmons was 11-for-24 on the 10-game homestand and 6-for-12 against the Diamondbacks. Simmons has hit safely in six straight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That guy’s got a lot of people. He’s pretty legit. But three inches the other way and it might have been foul.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez on Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, whose homer was the difference in a loss Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk in back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. An MRI exam June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury, and he will rest after getting an epidural shot. Surgery is not expected to be necessary.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. The injury was believed to be minor.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer