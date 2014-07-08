Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Mike Minor’s winless streak reached nine starts Monday night. But the Atlanta Braves left-hander made some sizable progress in turning around a disappointing season.

Minor allowed just two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings in the Braves’ 4-3, 11-inning loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

It may not have been the most impressive start of the year for Minor, who has twice allowed one run over seven innings, but it was certainly his most efficient. The only two hits Minor allowed accounted for both of the Mets’ runs off him (a second-inning RBI double by catcher Travis d‘Arnaud and a fourth-inning homer by third baseman David Wright).

Minor retired the final 13 batters he faced following Wright’s homer and induced eight groundball outs in a 107-pitch effort.

“I felt good,” Minor said. “I felt good about it just because I was getting weaker contact. I didn’t even know I was at 107, 108 pitches. I felt like I was cruising because I had a couple of quick outs.”

Minor -- who entered Monday having given up nine runs over 10 1/3 innings in his previous two starts -- said he is hopeful he is beginning to find the consistency that has eluded him during a challenging season. Minor cut short his usual off-season regimen after undergoing urethra surgery on Dec. 31 and developed a stiff shoulder shortly after reporting to spring training.

“I’ve just got to string (good starts) together,” Minor said. “Be more consistent. That’s what I’ve been trying to do. Just hasn’t been happening, obviously.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 8-5, 2.29 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 1-5, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran will make his first start since being named to the National League All-Star team when he takes the mound on Tuesday night for the Braves in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Teheran beat the Mets in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he earned the win by allowing just one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings in the Braves’ 3-1 victory in Atlanta. It was the second straight win for Teheran as well as the 13th time in 18 starts he has allowed two runs or fewer. His ERA hasn’t been above 3.00 all season. Teheran is 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against the Mets.

--C Evan Gattis (bulging disc in his back) is expected to catch a bullpen session when the Braves visit the Chicago Cubs this weekend. Gattis was placed on the disabled list July 1 (retroactive to June 29). He received an epidural injection on July 1 in hopes of speeding up his recovery. While Gattis is eligible to return to the Braves after the All-Star Break, manager Fredi Gonzalez acknowledged Monday that Gattis is not likely to be ready that soon. Gattis is hitting .290 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs in 63 games this season.

--1B Freddie Freeman continued his career-long mastery of the Mets on Monday by going 3-for-4 with a run scored and a walk in the Braves’ 4-3, 11-inning loss. Freeman is hitting .325 in 234 career at-bats against the Mets, including .421 in 10 games this season. He is hitting .299 this year with 13 homers and 47 RBIs while playing in all 89 games.

--LHP Mike Minor had one of his best starts of the year Monday, when he allowed two runs on just two hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings in the Braves; 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Mets. Minor was in line for the victory when the Braves scored three times in the top of the eighth, but his winless streak reached nine starts when the Mets tied it in the bottom of the eighth. The two hits allowed were a season-low for Minor, who pitched seven innings for just the fourth time in 13 starts. He is 2-6 with a 4.54 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen. It’s bad interpretation -- whoever interpreted it.” -- - Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, regarding a play that was overturned in the Mets favor on Monday in which a New York player was originally ruled out at on a force play at second on a so-called neighborhood play.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk in back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. An MRI exam June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury, and he will rest after getting an epidural shot. Surgery is not expected to be necessary. He is scheduled to catch a bullpen session the weekend of July 11-13.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. The injury was believed to be minor.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer