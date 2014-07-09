Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK - Fredi Gonzalez has the same reaction every time he sees umpires putting on the headset to communicate with replay officials at Major League Baseball headquarters.

“Once you go into that thing, you don’t know what’s going on,” Gonzalez said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves’ manager was still bemused by what went on the night before, when the Braves lost an out on a controversial replay reversal in the ninth inning of an 11-inning loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Though “neighborhood plays” -- in which a middle infielder swipes the bag with his foot -- are not supposed to be reviewable, Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons was ruled to be off to be the bag on a force play at second with none out in the ninth inning.

The runner heading to second originally was called out. However, Mets manager Terry Collins successfully lobbied the umpires to review the play by saying the Braves weren’t trying to turn a double play because it happened on a bunt to third base by center fielder Juan Lagares.

Except after gloving the throw from third baseman Chris Johnson, Simmons whirled and threw to first, where he nearly doubled up Lagares.

“To say on bunt plays you don’t try to turn double plays -- I tell you what, you can replay that one at first,” Gonzalez said before the Braves’ 8-3 loss to the Mets Tuesday night.

Gonzalez, who was ejected for arguing the overturn, albeit after a minute-long discussion with umpires, said he believed Simmons came off the bag before catching Johnson’s throw but that he still didn’t think the play was reviewable, even after Major League Baseball’s explanation of the overturn.

Major League Baseball released a statement Monday night that read: “The replay regulations allow umpires to determine if they considered a play to be the neighborhood play or not, based on a variety of factors. Some of the factors they consider are the throw and if the player receiving the ball is making the turn. Umpires might consider whether it was an errant throw or if a player receiving a throw, who is not at risk of contact, made an effort to touch the bag.”

Said Gonzalez on Tuesday: “There’s a lot of holes in that statement. I mean, you’ve got to be kidding me. We could go so many different directions with that statement.”

One way that statement could be interpreted? Gonzalez said he could see a manager arguing a play in which a middle infielder doesn’t appear to touch the bag after the runner from first peels off halfway to second on a seemingly automatic double play.

“I thought it was pretty plain and simple - you can’t review neighborhood plays,” Gonzalez said. “Now you’re asking something else to go into play.”

Gonzalez said he had no problems with the umpiring crew or Collins. “Good for Terry, damn, I‘m going to have to find out how he actually got them to (review the play),” Gonzalez said. But he wished Johnson and Simmons hadn’t been punished for a good instinctual baseball play.

”It was a beautiful play -- it was two guys making a bunt play and freelancing it,“ Gonzalez said. ”That ball was hit hard (and Johnson said) ‘I‘m going to go to second base’ and Simmons trying to turn it.

“It was a beautiful play that two guys kind of improvised. And it kind of got overshadowed over the interpretation.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-41

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 7-5, 3.93 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 3-1, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana will look to win his third straight start when he takes the mound for the Braves on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Santana earned the win last Friday, when he allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 7 1/3 innings in the Braves’ 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has allowed four runs over 14 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which Santana has lowered his ERA from a season-high 4.15 to 3.93. Santana is 3-0 with an 0.86 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, including 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA in two starts this season. He notched the victory on April 19 by allowing one run over seven innings in the Braves’ 7-5 win.

--RHP Julio Teheran had perhaps his worst start of the season Tuesday night, when he took the loss after allowing five runs on a career-high 11 hits over just 3 1/3 innings as the Braves fell to the Mets 8-3. Teheran, who was pitching for the first time since being named to the National League All-Star team, allowed a hit to every member of the Mets’ lineup. It was only the fourth time in 19 starts this season that Teheran has allowed more than three runs. He gave up seven runs against Colorado on June 11. Teheran, who walked two and struck out two, is 8-6 with a 2.57 ERA.

--OF Jason Heyward tied a pair of season highs on Tuesday night, when he went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases in the Braves’ 8-3 loss to the Mets. It was the sixth three-hit game of the season for Heyward and his second two-steal game. Heyward’s final hit Tuesday was an RBI single in the eighth inning that ended the Mets’ shutout bid. He is hitting .247 with eight homers, 33 RBIs and 11 stolen bases this year.

--SS Andrelton Simmons had his streak of multi-hit games snapped at six on Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-4 in the Braves’ 8-3 loss to the Mets. Simmons did draw an eighth-inning walk and has reached base via a hit or walk in 20 of his last 24 games, a stretch in which he is hitting .281 (27-of-96). He is hitting .263 overall this season with five homers and 29 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you go out there 35 times, you’re going to have a bad (start). And today was one of his bad ones.” - Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez after Atlanta pitcher Julio Teheran gave up five runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk in back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. An MRI exam June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury, and he will rest after getting an epidural shot. Surgery is not expected to be necessary. He is scheduled to catch a bullpen session the weekend of July 11-13.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. The injury was believed to be minor.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer