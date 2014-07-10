Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Braves have spent the last two weeks proving one of baseball’s simplest and oldest adages: Teams that score a lot win. Teams that don’t score a lot lose.

The Braves’ losing streak hit four games Wednesday night, when they fell to the New York Mets, 4-1, at Citi Field. Atlanta’s latest loss cost it a share of first place in the National League East with Washington, which took over the top spot with a 6-2 win over Baltimore.

The Braves have scored just eight runs in their last four losses, which came immediately after a nine-game winning streak in which Atlanta racked up 50 runs.

“We just came out of a nine-game winning streak four days ago and this is the same team that won nine, the same lineup,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We are going through a little streak right now.”

The Braves are giving themselves plenty of opportunities to score but are failing to do anything with those chances. Atlanta has 40 hits in the last four games but is hitting just .132 (5-for-38) with runners in scoring position.

On Wednesday night, left fielder Justin Upton and right fielder Craig Heyward singled with one out in the ninth inning against Mets right-hander Jenrry Mejia. Third baseman Chris Johnson popped up before Upton and Heyward advanced a base on a wild pitch, but they were stranded when second baseman Tommy La Stella struck out.

“When we were winning nine in a row, we were driving in the runs (with) situational hitting,” Gonzalez said. “Obviously, we are not doing that now.”

The Braves are confident they’ll resume doing that soon.

“I do not think anybody is worried about it. Nobody is concerned,” shortstop Andrelton Simmons said. “You have hot streaks and cold streaks. We are going to be fine. Just have to keep battling.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-42

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 8-6, 3.67 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 8-7, 4.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana lost to the Mets for the first time Wednesday, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings as the Braves fell, 4-1. Santana was locked in a 1-1 pitchers’ duel with Mets RHP Dillon Gee until the seventh, when C Travis d‘Arnaud’s two-run homer capped a three-run inning. Santana entered Wednesday 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, including 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA in two outings earlier this year. This season, he is 7-6 with a 4.01 ERA.

--C Evan Gattis (bulging disk in back) caught a few warmup pitches in between innings of the Braves’ game against the Mets on Tuesday night. Gattis is still on pace to catch a bullpen session this weekend, when the Braves visit the Chicago Cubs.

--RHP Aaron Harang will look to extend his winning streak to four starts Thursday night against the New York Mets. Harang earned the win last Saturday, when he gave up four runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk over a season-high eight innings in the Braves’ 10-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He will be looking to win four straight starts for the first time since 2011, when he started 4-0 with the San Diego Padres. Harang is 5-5 with a 4.62 ERA in 12 career starts against the Mets, including 1-1 with an 0.69 ERA in two starts this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just came out of a nine-game winning streak four days ago and this is the same team that won nine, the same lineup. We are going through a little streak right now.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after the Braves lost for the fourth straight time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk in back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. An MRI exam June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury, and he will rest after getting an epidural shot. Surgery is not expected to be necessary. He caught warmup pitches during the Braves’ game on July 8 and is scheduled to catch a bullpen session the weekend of July 11-13.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 8.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer