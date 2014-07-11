Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Nobody likes getting swept in a three-game series. But getting swept in a four-game set?

“A four-game series is just like somebody stepping on your throat,” Atlanta Braves right-hander Aaron Harang said Thursday night.

Thanks in large part to Harang, the Braves were able to lift up the New York Mets’ foot Thursday and record a 3-1 win that allowed Atlanta to avoid its first four-game sweep at the hands of the Mets since 1989.

The win snapped an overall four-game losing streak for the Braves, who preceded that skid with a nine-game winning streak.

“I know we won the nine games in a row and this is only a four-game losing streak that we had,” said Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who went 2-for-4 and put Atlanta ahead for good with an RBI double in the first inning. “But you never want to come into a place and get swept four games. For us to salvage a (game in the) series, even though we still lost a series, we could have been a lot worse.”

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez managed Thursday’s game as if it were October. After seven solid innings of one-run ball from Harang, Gonzalez called on right-hander Jordan Walden to start the eighth but lifted him with two outs and two runners on in favor of right-handed closer Craig Kimbrel, who retired all four batters he faced for the fourth four-out save of his career.

Kimbrel was available for the extended outing because he hadn’t pitched since July 4, when he closed out the eighth win in the Braves’ nine-game winning streak by throwing a perfect ninth inning in a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“You want to win every game,” Kimbrel said. “But the fact that I haven’t thrown in five days kind of made it a little bit easier for (Gonzalez) to lean towards (using him in the eighth).”

While July 10 is far too early to declare any team is in a must-win situation, Gonzalez is aware every game is crucial in a tightly packed NL East. The win Thursday vaulted the Braves back into a tie for first place in the National League East with Washington. The Braves and Nationals have been trading the division lead since June 6, a 35-day stretch in which they have not been separated by more than two games.

“I think it’s going to be one of those seasons,” Gonzalez said. “I think it’s going to be like that all year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 6-7, 3.14 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 5-1, 1.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood will look to produce his fourth quality starts in as many outings since returning to the Braves rotation when he takes the mound Friday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Wood took a hard-luck loss Sunday, when he gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over seven innings as the Braves fell 3-1 to the Diamondbacks. Wood is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in his last three starts, a stretch in which he has allowed only 12 hits and five walks over 20 innings. Wood is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three career relief appearances against the Cubs. He last faced the Cubs on May 11, when he threw a scoreless inning in the Braves’ 5-2 win.

--3B Chris Johnson got a rare day off Thursday, when he sat in favor of INF Ramiro Pena. Johnson has started 87 of the Braves’ 92 games at third base, including nine in a row prior to Thursday. The full day off Thursday was just the third of the season for Johnson, who has three hits in his last 24 at-bats as his average fell from .284 to .273.

--RHP Craig Kimbrel recorded a rare four-out save Thursday, when he retired all four batters he faced to close out the Braves’ 3-1 win over the Mets. It was the fourth four-out save for Kimbrel, who has 167 career saves, and the sixth time in 269 big league appearances that he has recorded more than three outs. Kimbrel was available for more than an inning Thursday because he hadn’t pitched since July 4 due to a blowout win July 5 and four straight losses leading up to Thursday. Kimbrel is 0-1 with a 1.96 ERA and a major-league-leading 28 saves this season. He has struck out 61 batters in 36 2/3 innings.

--RHP Aaron Harang continued to thrive against the Mets on Thursday, when he earned the win by allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out two over seven innings as the Braves eked out a 3-1 victory. Harang is 2-1 with a 0.90 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season. Prior to Thursday, he hadn’t faced the Mets since April 18, when he threw seven no-hit innings in the Braves’ 5-0 victory. Harang is 9-6 with a 3.53 ERA in 19 starts this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just nice to see No. 46 anytime. That means we’re winning, so that’s a good thing.” -- 1B Freddie Freeman, on RHP Craig Kimbrel, who earned a rare four-out save Thursday in the Braves’ 3-1 win over the New York Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk in back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. An MRI exam June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury, and he will rest after getting an epidural shot. Surgery is not expected to be necessary. He caught warmup pitches during the Braves’ game on July 8 and is scheduled to catch a bullpen session the weekend of July 11-13.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Pedro Beato (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 8.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer