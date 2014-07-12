Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO --The Atlanta Braves are in no rush to bring back catcher Evan Gattis.

Gattis, out since July 1 with a bulging disk in his back, traveled to the Braves’ Class A Rome, Ga. affiliate on Thursday for a checkup and to take some swings.

So far, so good.

“He’s not playing, he’s just going up there to take some swings and hopefully progress from there,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said prior to Friday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs. “I don’t think he’s going to do anything on the field. He may, depending on how he feels, but it won’t be anything major.”

Gattis was with the team in New York this week and had the option to travel to Chicago but the team opted to send him back to Georgia.

“Why bring him here (Chicago) when you have to share cages and it’s just difficult,” Gonzalez said. “So we thought it best for him to stay down there and take some swings and get whatever treatment.”

Gattis, who was batting .290 through 63 games with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs, isn’t yet in position for a rehab stint.

“I think we’ll wait this weekend and see how he feels,” Gonzalez said. “We’re not even close for (rehab games).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-5, 4.54 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 5-9, 5.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood had a no-decision after giving up four runs on five hits while walking three and striking out six in 5 1/3 innings of work. He has a 3.07 ERA in 11 starts this season compared to a 4.70 ERA in 11 relief appearances. Wood also contributed with the bat, going 1-for-2 with his first career hit -- a bunt single in the sixth inning. He was 0-for-38 to start his career.

--C Evan Gattis remains on the 15-day disabled list with a bulging disc in his back and there’s no timetable for his return. Gattis traveled the Brave’s Class A Rome, Ga. affiliate this week. “He’s not playing, he’s just going up there to take some swings and hopefully progress from there,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.“I don’t think he’s going to do anything on the field. He may, depending on how he feels, but it won’t be anything major.” There’s no timetable for a rehab stint for Gattis, who was batting .290 through 63 games with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs.

--2B Tommy La Stella had multi-hit efforts in four of seven games in a seven-game hitting streak in which he was batting .407 entering Friday. La Stella has had multi-hit games in 14 of 40 game played this season and he ranks among National League rookie leaders including batting (third, .296), hits (tied third, 42), multi-hit games (tied third, 14) and on-base percentage (second, .377).

--1B Freddie Freeman extended his new on-base streak to two against the Cubs on Friday with an RBI double in the sixth inning. He had a 26-game streak snapped on Thursday in New York, then went 2-for-4 with an RBI double on Thursday. In his recent streak he had at least one hit in all but six game and reached base via walks in the others. He hit .353 with 10 doubles, two triples and two homers. Freeman leads the major leagues with 838 2/3 innings played in the field this season through Friday.

--LHP Mike Minor (6-7, 3.14 ERA) makes his 14th appearance -- all starts -- on Saturday at Wrigley Field. It’s his first start against the Cubs since a 4-1 victory on April 5, 2013, at Turner Field. Minor, now in his fifth season -- all with the Braves --has a 4.54 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 39 while walking 23.

--RHP Pedro Beato, who went on the 15-day disabled list June 19 with a sore right elbow, completed a rehab assignment that began at Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He was outrighted to Gwinnett on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Arismendy) Alcantara’s a good player and I know a couple of guys on their coaching staff and they really, really like him,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez after a 5-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk in back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. An MRI exam June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury, and he will rest after getting an epidural shot. Surgery is not expected to be necessary. He caught warmup pitches during the Braves’ game on July 8 and traveled the Brave’s Class A Rome, Ga. affiliate a short time later to take swings.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer