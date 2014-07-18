Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

The Atlanta Braves have demonstrated the ability to contend for a second straight Eastern Division championship. But the team’s maddening inconsistency on offense has left fans frustrated and confused.

The Braves have stretches where they simply can’t score runs, either by manufacturing them or playing long ball. First baseman Freddie Freeman, left fielder Justin Upton and catcher Evan Gattis have been steady. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons and third baseman Chris Johnson have been streaky at the plate.

Right fielder Jason Heyward and center fielder B.J. Upton have been disappointments, although Upton’s average has climbed to a season-high .218 since being moved to the leadoff spot three weeks ago.

The second-base job was taken from veteran Dan Uggla by rookie Tommy La Stella. Uggla (.162) was given multiple chances to keep his job and the Braves tried Ramiro Pena and Tyler Pastornicky before giving La Stella a chance. La Stella has been adept at hitting to all fields and avoiding the strikeout; he’s batting .282.

The offensive inconsistency has put great pressure on the starting rotation, which began the season without Kris Medlen and Brandon Beachy, two starters who are out for the season with Tommy John surgery.

The starting rotation has been led by right-hander Julio Teheran (9-6, 2.71), who has established himself as the staff ace in his second season and earned a spot on the All-Star team. Free agent Ervin Santana (7-6, 4.01) was hot the first month, but has since been hit-or-miss. The surprise is veteran right-hander Aaron Harang (9-6, 3.53), who was added in the final days of spring training after he was released by the Indians.

The bullpen has been excellent. Craig Kimbrel (29 saves) continues to be among the elite closers in the game. The only hiccup has been lefty setup man Luis Avilan, who has taken a step back after an impressive rookie season. Avilan’s ERA is 4.85 and opponents are batting .287 against him.

The Braves and rival Washington Nationals are lined up to go head-to-head for the division title in the second half. Each has had their time in first place during the first half, but neither was able to shake the other. The two clubs still play each other nine times, six of those in Atlanta.

Atlanta’s schedule becomes much more difficult starting in late July, which could determine the Braves’ fate. There are seven games with the Dodgers, three with Washington, three with Oakland, three with Pittsburgh and four with Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-43

STREAK: Won two

FIRST-HALF MVP: Although he experienced a few dry spells, 1B Freddie Freeman continues to be the team’s most consistent regular. Freeman, an All-Star for the second season, hit .295 with 28 doubles and 13 home runs in the first half. He finished strong, collecting multiple hits in five of the 10 last games before the break. Freeman is an iron man, too, starting every game for Atlanta. He also is proving to be an exceptional fielder.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: B-plus -- Inconsistency plagued the Braves, who dropped into a roller-coaster routine of highs and lows. Typical was a nine-game winning streak that was followed by a four-game losing streak. Most of the problems stem from an inconsistent offense. The power comes and goes (a pre-All-Star-break stretch saw Atlanta hit only three homers over 125 innings), and the team never embraced the notion of what manager Fredi Gonzalez calls “keeping the line moving.” Gonzalez tried a lot of different lineups, including a period when he hit the pitcher in the No. 8 slot and the recent move of strikeout-prone CF B.J. Upton into the leadoff hole.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: The Braves showed they can’t get along without C Evan Gattis. The powerful second-year player missed the two weeks prior to the break with back issues; he received an epidural injection and is working his way back. Gattis is hitting .290 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs in 69 games. Although he swings hard and can sometimes appear fooled, his swing is compact and manageable and has enabled him to avoid extended slumps. Having his bat in the fourth or fifth spot makes a big difference.

BUY OR SELL: Because they are in contention, the Braves likely will be a buyer. However, other than acquiring a situational lefty to help struggling southpaw Luis Avilan or adding a bat to the bench, few moves are likely to be made. Of the eight regulars, all are under contract through 2015 or longer. There is no way the Braves would move any of the infielders, and there is no way they could unload CF B.J. Upton’s $15 million albatross contract that runs through 2017. Atlanta possibly could add a top-of-the-rotation starter, but it would balk at trading some of its best young players (LHP Alex Wood, RHP Lucas Sims) for a short-term fix.

INJURY STATUS: Other than C Evan Gattis, there were few injury issues with the team’s position players; he is the only regular who spent time on the disabled list. The Braves’ health problems involve the pitching staff. RHP Gavin Floyd was rounding into form when he sustained a freakish broken elbow that ended his season. LHP Jonny Venters is still recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in May 2013, while RHPs Kris Medlen and Brandon Beachy are out for the year after undergoing Tommy John operations in March.

TOP PROSPECT: The Braves already promoted a couple of their young guns. 2B Tommy La Stella, 25, was recalled May 26, and he is keeping struggling veteran Dan Uggla on the bench. RHP Shae Simmons, 23, made the jump from Double-A and showed the ability to throw strikes and thrive under pressure situations. C Christian Bethancourt, 22, was recalled when Evan Gaddis was hurt, and he proved to be reliable as a hitter and a defender. Fans are clamoring for 20-year-old RHP Lucas Sims, but he does not yet show the consistency to contend for a spot in the major league rotation. Sims could be a September call-up.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a pretty good first half, better than pretty good really. We’ve got to come out of the break and keep firing.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk in back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. An MRI exam June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury, and he will rest after getting an epidural shot. Surgery is not expected to be necessary. He caught warmup pitches during the Braves game on July 8 and traveled to the Braves’ Class A Rome, Ga., affiliate a short time later to take swings. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 17.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer