Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

The Dan Uggla era ended for the Braves on Friday, when the team released the high-priced veteran. His dismissal signals the official coronation of rookie Tommy La Stella as the second baseman of the future.

Uggla hit .162 (21-for-130) in 48 games, with two homers and 10 RBIs. He had only eight at-bats over the last 30 days, with just one hit.

La Stella was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 28 and took the starting job away from Uggla and Ramiro Pena. La Stella is batting .291 in 44 games since he was recalled.

“We sat down and made a baseball decision and it was a tough one,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He handled it as well as anybody could have. In one word, it was professional.”

The Braves held onto Uggla as long as they could, hoping they could trade him to a team in need of a second baseman. But Uggla is still owed $19 million over the next 1 1/2 years on his contract and was in the throes of his third consecutive subpar season. He received no interest as trade bait.

Teammates spoke highly of Uggla’s intrinsic value to the team as a leader. He was a popular figure in the clubhouse.

“(The release) is part of it, whether you agree with it or not,” right fielder Jason Heyward said. “Dan never did anybody any bad.”

All parties expect to see Uggla land with another team, possibly in the American League as a designated hitter or with a National League team that needs a short-term fix at second base.

“We both wished each other luck,” Gonzalez said. “I‘m sure we’ll see him in a major league uniform again.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-43

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 3-5, 2.93 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 9-6, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang (9-6, 3.53) continues to be one of the team’s most pleasant surprises. The veteran, picked up as a free agent in the closing days of spring training, has won four straight games. During that time, he’s posted a 2.57 ERA over 28 innings. Harang is 1-1 with a 7.50 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season. He’s 5-3 with a 5.23 in 15 career appearances, 14 starts, against the Phils.

--RHP Ervin Santana (8-6) has won for the third time in his last four starts. On Friday night, he pitched six innings and allowed four runs, three of them earned, on six hits. He walked three and had only one strikeout, but was backed up by two double plays and some timely offensive support. Santana is 5-2 in eight starts at Turner Field.

--3B Chris Johnson picked up where he left off before the break. He was 2-for-4 on Friday, making him 7-for-13 over his last four games. Johnson lifted his batting average to .280. Johnson leads the team with 31 multi-hit games, fourth best in the National League.

--CF B.J. Upton had a double that drove in his 500th career run on Friday. Upton has 27 RBIs, one more than he had in 2013. Upton is 22-for-81 (.271) since moving into the leadoff spot. The Braves are 14-5 when he bats first.

--RHP Craig Kimbrel picked up his 30th save on Friday night, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Kimbrel is the only active player to have 30 saves in each of the last four seasons.

--INF Tyler Pastornicky was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace 2B Dan Uggla, who was given his unconditional release. Pastornicky has split time between Gwinnett and Atlanta. Pastornicky was batting .200 (7-for-35) in 22 games for Atlanta and .281 in 36 games with Gwinnett. He grounded out as a pinch hitter on Friday.

--2B Dan Uggla era was released by the Braves on Friday. His dismissal signals the official coronation of rookie Tommy La Stella as the second baseman of the future. Uggla hit .162 (21-for-130) in 48 games, with two homers and 10 RBIs. He had only eight at-bats over the last 30 days, with just one hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You never know what’s going to come of four days of not playing. We had a good offensive game. Up and down the lineup we swung the bat.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk in back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. An MRI exam June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury, and he will rest after getting an epidural shot. Surgery is not expected to be necessary. He caught warmup pitches during the Braves game on July 8 and traveled to the Braves’ Class A Rome, Ga., affiliate a short time later to take swings. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 17.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer