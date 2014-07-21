Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves are 13-6 in the games Evan Gattis missed, but they know that they are a lot more dangerous team with the slugging catcher in the lineup.

Sidelined since injuring his back June 27, Gattis likely will come off the disabled list Monday.

“I expect him to be here and in the lineup,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

That would beat the early estimated recovery time of at least four weeks, but the real news was that the powerful right-handed hitter was able to avoid potential surgery on a bulging disk.

Gattis played four rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett, going 3-for-16. On Sunday, he went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs. He caught Friday and Saturday and was the designated hitter in the first and fourth game of the series against Durham.

Gattis had just one hit before Sunday, but the Braves knew it would take a few games for him to get his timing back at the plate. He struck out seven times in the four-game series.

Gattis was hitting .290 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs in 63 games for Atlanta when he hurt his back on a swing. Included was a 20-game hitting streak.

Rookie Christian Bethancourt started 13 of the 19 games Gattis missed, and he played well. He is expected to be sent back to Gwinnett, though, so he can play every day.

Bethancourt hit .240 with a double and three RBIs, reaching base safely in 11 games.

Gerald Laird is entrenched as the Braves’ backup catcher, and he will again serve as the No. 2 backup once Gattis is activated. Laired went 1-for-2 with two walks Sunday in the Braves’ 8-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 5-6, 3.99 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 9-6, 2.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood retired the final 13 batters he faced as he evened his record at 7-7 with a victory over Philadelphia on Sunday. He allowed just one run on three hits, walked none and struck out eight. The run came on a homer by John Mayberry Jr. in the second inning. Wood, who has a 3.24 ERA, lost a 1-0 game in Philadelphia early this season.

--2B Tommy La Stella, who hit a three-run double in the third inning Sunday against Philadelphia, is 6-for-7 with 13 RBIs in bases-loaded situations during his rookie season. La Stella, batting .297 after his first 46 games, added another double later in a 2-for-4 outing. He is hitting .353 (18-for-51) in his past 13 games.

--C Evan Gattis played his fourth rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, and he is expected to come off the disabled list Monday when the Braves open a four-game series with Miami. He has been out since June 27 with a bulging thoracic disk in his back. Gattis went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs Sunday against Durham, but he struck out three times.

--RHP Julio Teheran tries to stay perfect against Miami as the Braves open a four-game home series with the Marlins on Monday. The first-time National League All-Star is 4-0 with a 2.50 ERA in six lifetime starts against Miami and 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA in two games this season. Teheran, 9-6 with a 2.71 ERA overall this year, struggled against the Cubs at Chicago in his last start before the All-Star break although he was credited with the 10-7 victory.

--LHP Jonny Venters, who had the second Tommy John elbow surgery of his career in May 2013, has resumed light throwing, but doesn’t have a timetable for his potential return from the disabled list. The reliever received a platelet-rich plasma injection a month ago after a setback. He returned to throwing Friday and continued light tossing Saturday and Sunday, reporting no soreness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t really know what that’s about, but I’ll take it.” -- 2B Tommy La Stella, who is 6-for-7 with 13 RBIs in bases-loaded situations during his rookie season. He hit a three-run double Sunday in the Braves’ 8-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk in back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. An MRI exam June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury. He caught warmup pitches during the Braves’ July 8 game. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 17, and he likely will be activated July 21.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer