Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Evan Gattis got a workout Monday night in his first game off the disabled list.

The Atlanta Braves slugger was 1-for-3 with a walk and strikeout, catching all 10 innings in the 3-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Gattis, who played in four rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett, had been on the disabled list with a bulging disk since hurting his back on a swing in Philadelphia on June 27.

Catching requires a lot of getting up and down, but Gattis wasn’t concerned about that. He was worried, though, about the stress on his back while swinging.

Although that was minimized during his rehab stint, Gattis went just 3-for-16 with seven strikeouts. It takes a while to regain your timing.

“I‘m not expecting too much at the start, but my goal is to get back where I was [at the plate] as soon as I can,” he said.

Gattis was hitting .290 with 16 homes and 39 RBIs in 63 games when he hurt his back on a swing. Included was a 20-game hitting streak.

Rookie Christian Bethancourt, who started 13 of the 19 games that Gattis missed, was returned to Gwinnett when Gattis was activated.

Bethancourt hit .240 with a double and three RBIs, reaching base safely in 11 games. He is just 22, though, and the Braves want him to play every day.

Veteran Gerald Laird remains the backup, and manager Fredi Gonzalez said he plans to give Gattis more rest than he did prior to the catcher’s stint on the disabled list.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 2-6, 6.22 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 3-5, 4.86 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor, who faces the Marlins on Tuesday night for the Braves, has surrendered a team-worst 14 home runs, despite pitching the fewest innings of any active Atlanta starter. He has recorded just two quality starts in his past seven games, giving up 11 hits three times. Minor is 3-4 with a 4.52 ERA in 13 career starts against Miami.

--RHP Julio Teheran, who came in with a 4-0 record and a 2.50 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins, was masterful against them again Monday night. He didn’t give up a hit until Jarrod Saltalamacchia homered with two outs in the fifth inning, and that was the only run he allowed over seven innings. Teheran matched his career high with 11 strikeouts while giving up four hits and walking one.

--C Evan Gattis, out since June 27 with a bulging thoracic disk in his back, was activated Monday and batted sixth in the series opener against Miami. He was 1-for-3 with a walk and caught all 10 innings in the 3-1 loss. Gattis played four rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett, going 3-for-16 with two RBIs and seven strikeouts.

--C Christian Bethancourt was sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday when Evan Gattis was activated from the disabled list. The rookie started 13 of the 19 games that Gattis missed, and Bethancourt hit .240 with a double and three RBIs, reaching base safely in 11 games.

--2B Tommy La Stella was moved up to the second spot in the batting order on Monday after going 2-for-4 with a three-run double on Sunday. He was 0-for-5, though, after batting .353 (18-for-51) in his previous 13 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just one mistake. I thought that it was the best start I’ve had all year.” - Atlanta pitcher Julio Teheran, after giving up one run, on a homer, in seven innings against Miami on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk in back) was activated from the disabled list on July 21. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. An MRI exam June 30 revealed the seriousness of the injury. He caught warmup pitches during the Braves’ July 8 game. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 17.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer