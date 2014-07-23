Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Andrelton Simmons has barely played the equivalent of two full seasons in the majors, but the Atlanta Braves shortstop already made enough highlight-reel defensive gems to more than last a career.

Monday night’s I-can’t believe-it stunner in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins was certainly one of the 24-year-old’s more memorable magic acts.

Moving toward second base to cover with Christian Yelich running, Simmons was somehow able to recover and dive back to his right to snag Jordany Valdespin’s hard ground on the hit-and-run.

Then the Gold Glove winner made a dive back to his left to tag the bag with his glove, beating Yelich by a step for a force out that kept Julio Teheran’s no-hit bid alive.

“I don’t know what happened,” Simmons said a day later. “Don’t ask me. I have no idea. I caught the ball and tagged the bag. Don’t tell me how the process was because I have no idea how that happened.”

Although the defensive gem will likely go down as one of the top plays of the season, Simmons wanted more. Despite robbing Valdespin of a single, Simmons was unhappy he didn’t turn a double play.

“I was a little disappointed, because after I touched the bag, my goal was to throw the ball to first,” Simmons said.

“How do you make that play and then get upset that you don’t throw the ball to first base?” third baseman Chris Johnson. “That’s how good he is. That was an incredible play, just to catch it, let alone roll over and touch the bag.”

Simmons not only won a Gold Glove last year, but also the Platinum Glove from Rawlings as the best overall defender in the National League as determined by a fan vote.

“It doesn’t surprise you anymore,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez of Simmons. “He gets upset because he thinks he can turn two on that play. A couple of guys in the dugout said, ‘If he would have turned two on that play, they would have taken the uniform off and gone home because he’s in a different league.’ But that’s how special he is.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-5, 4.08 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 8-6, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jordan Schafer, who was successful on 15 of 16 steal attempts after swipping a base Monday against the Marlins, was caught as the potential tying run in the ninth inning Tuesday. Miami had thrown over to first base four times, nearly picking him off a couple times. Schafer had been the first player since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966 to have a 94 percent success rate while stealing 15 bases.

--LHP Mike Minor, who has recorded just two quality starts in his past eight games, failed to get an out in the fourth inning Tuesday against the Marlins as his ERA jumped to 5.32 with his shortest outing of the year. He gave up 10 hits and two walks while being charged with six runs. Minor is 3-6.

--1B Freddie Freeman is 0-for-8 with a walk in the first two games of the Marlins series, dropping to 2-for-44 against Miami this year. “They’re just catching me at the right time I guess,” Freeman said. “Sooner or later I’ll come out of it, but I guess they’re just catching me when I‘m terrible.”

--C Evan Gattis, sidelined since June 27 with a bulging thoracic disk in his back before being activated Monday, caught the entire game again Tuesday, but was 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He was 1-for-3 with a walk and strikeout in 10 innings during the series opener against the Marlins.

--RHP Ervin Santana, who faces the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night, has posted a 3.92 ERA in his past six starts after a dismal six-game stretch where his ERA was 6.44. He struggled with command early against Philadelphia in his last time out, but recovered to notch his 12th quality start in the 6-4 victory. Santana, who is 8-6 with a 4.03 ERA, allowed six hits and three earned runs over six innings. He is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts against Miami this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I couldn’t really put anything on the corners. Everything was right over the middle of the plate. I felt way rustier, and that’s not an excuse, either. I felt good. Bullpen was pretty good and then I got out there and I just wasn’t throwing to the corners.” -- Braves LHP Mike Minor after a loss to the Marlins on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer