Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta offense has picked a bad time to go into a funk.

The Braves are 3-5 since returning from the All-Star break, all against teams with a losing record. The problem has been lack of run production; they’ve tallied only 10 runs in the five losses.

During the slump, the Braves have fallen 2 1/2 games behind Washington in the National League East. The Braves have three games remaining with the Padres before starting an eight-game road trip that will take them to play the Dodgers, Padres and Mariners.

“We want to score more runs,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “You go through stuff like this and turn a corner and nobody can get us out. We’ll get it cranked up again.”

In Friday’s 5-2 loss to San Diego, the Braves couldn’t take advantage of six walks, leaving eight runners on base and hitting into two double plays.

There were some bright spots. Slumping first baseman Freddie Freeman had two hits, including a triple off the center field wall, and catcher Evan Gattis worked a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning to keep a rally alive. On the current homestand Freeman is 4-for-30 and Gattis is 1-for-13.

“I’ve seen some at-bats that are encouraging,” Gonzalez said about Gattis. “He was out two, three weeks and it takes a while to get used to major league pitching.”

Others are struggling.

Center fielder B.J. Upton went 0-for-4 on Friday and is 6-for-30 on the homestand. Second baseman Tommy La Stella was 0-for-4 on Friday and is 6-for-31 on the homestand.

The two guys who are preventing a complete offensive collapse are left fielder Justin Upton and right fielder Jason Heyward. Justin Upton, who had a sacrifice fly and a walk on Friday, is 10-for-28, and Heyward, who was 1-for-2 with two walks, is 9-for-28 on the homesetand.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-48

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-1, 1.31 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 9-6, 2.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran (9-6, 2.64) will be seeking his first victory against San Diego; he’s 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in two previous starts against the Padres, both last season. Teheran received a no decision in his last start against Miami, despite allowing one run in seven innings with 11 strikeouts.

--LHP Alex Wood (7-8) was shaky from the beginning in Friday’s start. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth after allowing five runs, four earned, on a season-high 12 hits and one walk, with four strikeouts. It was only the second start in which he allowed five or more runs, the other coming on April 29 when he gave up seven at Miami.

--1B Freddie Freeman got two hits Friday, including his fourth triple of the year that banged off the wall in center field. He did not have more than two triples in any previous season. He has six multi-hit games this month and 31 for the season.

--RHP David Hale pitched two scoreless innings of relief on Friday. Over his last seven appearances, one a start, Hale has a 1.13 ERA, with nine strikeouts in 16 innings.

--RF Jason Heyward reached base four times on Friday with a single, two walks and a fielding error. He has reached safely in 61 of the last 68 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve never seen so many ground balls go through the infield. We couldn’t get them to hit it at anybody. That was it. That was the game.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on Friday’s 5-2 loss to San Diego.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro (paternity leave)

RHP Shae Simmons

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer