Atlanta Braves - TeamReport
August 3, 2014

Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Since the 2012 All-Star break, Braves left-hander Mike Minor has been one of the most dependable starters in the National League.

He has a 23-20 record in 63 starts with a 3.47 ERA -- a mark that ranks 10th among all National League starters with 60 starts.

But the 26-year-old is struggling.

Friday night he allowed five runs on nine hits -- including a pair of two-run homers to Padres first baseman Tommy Medica -- and two walks in five innings.

Over his last four starts, Minor has a 2-2 record. But he has allowed 20 earned runs in 20 2/3 innings for a 8.71 ERA. He has given up 38 hits in those 20 innings.

Since June 1, Minor is 2-4 with a 6.68 ERA. He has allowed 90 hits in 60 2/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-52

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 10-6, 3.63 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 8-9, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Emilio Bonifacio made his Braves debut Friday night in San Diego a day after being acquired along with LHP James Riussell from the Chicago Cubs. Bonifacio was 0-for-2 but drew two walks in the No. 8 slot. Many believe he will eventually replace B.J. Upton as the Braves lead-off hitter.

--OF Jordan Schafer, who was hitting .163 in 80 at-bats, was designated for assignment Friday to make room for Bonifacio on the roster.

--LHP Chasen Shreve was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and RHP Gavin Floyd was transferred from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list to open the needed spot on the 40-man roster.

--3B Chris Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI Friday night. Johnson ranks 10th in the National League with 35 multi-hit games this season. Johnson is hitting .323 (20-for-62) over his last 16 games with nine extra-base hits and 19 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t get to his curve until it was too late. He was throwing fastballs, cutters and changes and they were all coming back over the middle of the plate.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, of LHP Mike Minor after a 10-1 loss to San Diego on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet on July 26 and will throw a bullpen session sometime during the week of July 28.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio

