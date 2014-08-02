Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH
SAN DIEGO -- Since the 2012 All-Star break, Braves left-hander Mike Minor has been one of the most dependable starters in the National League.
He has a 23-20 record in 63 starts with a 3.47 ERA -- a mark that ranks 10th among all National League starters with 60 starts.
But the 26-year-old is struggling.
Friday night he allowed five runs on nine hits -- including a pair of two-run homers to Padres first baseman Tommy Medica -- and two walks in five innings.
Over his last four starts, Minor has a 2-2 record. But he has allowed 20 earned runs in 20 2/3 innings for a 8.71 ERA. He has given up 38 hits in those 20 innings.
Since June 1, Minor is 2-4 with a 6.68 ERA. He has allowed 90 hits in 60 2/3 innings.
MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost four
NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 10-6, 3.63 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 8-9, 3.66 ERA)
--RF Emilio Bonifacio made his Braves debut Friday night in San Diego a day after being acquired along with LHP James Riussell from the Chicago Cubs. Bonifacio was 0-for-2 but drew two walks in the No. 8 slot. Many believe he will eventually replace B.J. Upton as the Braves lead-off hitter.
--OF Jordan Schafer, who was hitting .163 in 80 at-bats, was designated for assignment Friday to make room for Bonifacio on the roster.
--LHP Chasen Shreve was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and RHP Gavin Floyd was transferred from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list to open the needed spot on the 40-man roster.
--3B Chris Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI Friday night. Johnson ranks 10th in the National League with 35 multi-hit games this season. Johnson is hitting .323 (20-for-62) over his last 16 games with nine extra-base hits and 19 RBIs.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t get to his curve until it was too late. He was throwing fastballs, cutters and changes and they were all coming back over the middle of the plate.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, of LHP Mike Minor after a 10-1 loss to San Diego on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.
--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.
--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet on July 26 and will throw a bullpen session sometime during the week of July 28.
--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.
--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.
--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.
RHP Julio Teheran
RHP Aaron Harang
RHP Ervin Santana
LHP Mike Minor
LHP Alex Wood
RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)
RHP David Hale
RHP Anthony Varvaro
RHP Jordan Walden
RHP David Carpenter
RHP Juan Jaime
LHP James Russell
Evan Gattis
Gerald Laird
C/OF Ryan Doumit
1B Freddie Freeman
2B Tommy La Stella
SS Andrelton Simmons
3B Chris Johnson
INF Ramiro Pena
INF Phil Gosselin
LF Justin Upton
CF B.J. Upton
RF Jason Heyward
INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio