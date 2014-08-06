Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Braves’ infield was a hot mess in Tuesday’s fourth inning.

First, shortstop Andrelton Simmons turned his ankle on third base while covering on an outfield throw to home. He had to come out of the game but was able to limp off under his own power. Two at-bats later, with the score tied 1-1 and the Braves one out from getting out of the inning, second baseman Tommy La Stella dropped a pop fly in shallow right field to allow two runs to score. The error eventually opened the door for a third unearned run as Atlanta fell behind 4-1.

While the La Stella play had a bigger impact on Tuesday’s game, the Simmons injury is of greater concern moving forward. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he is “day-to-day” and will be re-evaluated before Wednesday’s afternoon game in Seattle, but it’s likely Simmons will sit that one out. With the quick turnaround and an off day Thursday, the Braves would be wise to let the injury rest.

Simmons wasn’t the only Atlanta infielder hurting after Tuesday’s game. La Stella was visibly upset after costing the Braves three runs in a 4-2 loss, but he stood up and answered questions from the media.

“I’ve got to make that play every time,” he said. “It sucks to let the team down like that. You can’t pick and choose when you make errors, so I just have to move on and do a better job tomorrow.”

Gonzalez flashed a what-can-you-do look after the error cost Atlanta in its seventh loss in a row.

“It’s just one of those things,” he said. “Three runs score on that play right there. That’s just the way stuff’s going.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-55

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 10-7, 2.69 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 9-6, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Andrelton Simmons left Tuesday’s game with a sprained ankle in the fourth inning. Simmons turned his left ankle on third base while covering behind the play. He was replaced by Ramiro Pena and will be re-evaluated before Wednesday’s afternoon game, although manager Fredi Gonzalez said the quick turnaround and an off day Thursday make it likely he’ll sit out the game.

--LF Justin Upton got back on track Tuesday, when he went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. In his past 25 games, Upton is now hitting .316 (30 for 95) with 13 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs.

--CF Emilio Bonifacio collected his second hit since being traded from the Cubs on Tuesday, when he singled off Seattle starter Felix Hernandez in the third inning. Bonifacio stole second but got stranded there. He went 1-for-4 in the 4-2 loss to Seattle.

--C Evan Gattis got a day off, of sorts, when he served as the Braves’ designated hitter on Tuesday. It marked the third time this season that Gattis has DH’d after playing 65 games behind the plate. Gattis went hitless in four at-bats, hitting into a double play in the seventh and striking out to end the game.

--LHP Alex Wood fell ill on Sunday and was looking like he might not be available for his Tuesday night start in Seattle, but he took the mound and was solid in a losing effort. Wood allowed just one earned run -- and three unearned runs -- over six innings of five-hit ball. He struck out five and walked four in the 4-2 loss to Seattle.

--RHP Julio Teheran is scheduled to make his first career start in an AL ballpark Wednesday, when the Braves play in Seattle. In 57 career starts, Teheran has faced an AL team only once -- when he beat the Minnesota Twins with an 8 1/3-inning performance that saw him give up just one run off five hits in a 2013 road game. He’s also looking for just his second win on the West Coast this season, having gone 1-3 with a 5.47 ERA in four starts in the Mountain and Pacific time zones this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just one of those things. Three runs score on that play right there. That’s just the way stuff’s going.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after 2B Tommy La Stella dropped a pop fly that would have been the third out of the fourth inning, allowing two runs to score. Seattle added a third unearned run one at-bat later to extend its lead to 4-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (sprained ankle) left Aug. 5 game. He will be re-evaluated before the Aug. 6 game, although manager Fredi Gonzalez said the quick turnaround and an off day Aug. 7 make it likely he’ll sit out the game.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet on July 26 and will throw a bullpen session sometime during the week of July 28.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio